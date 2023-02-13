Mexican options such as alambre, huarache and tacos are part of a lunch menu that has been added to Zayd’s Favorites in Moxee.
The business, named after the owner’s 2-year-old son, opened in August 2022 serving Mexican snacks and beverages such as smoothies, shaved ice, Aguas Frescas, energy drinks and fountain soda.
The snacks, all of which lived up to their billing as “Zayd’s favorites,” include chips with guacamole and other toppings, Mexican sandwiches and strawberries with cream.
Owner Cinthya Sanchez said she was happy and thankful for the support her business has received, and grateful for everyone’s patience as the building at 109 E. Moxee Ave. was remodeled. It closed for remodeling in late November and reopened Jan. 21 with the new lunch menu.
“We are also offering tamales on weekends and we have menudo on Saturdays. A lot of people will be happy to read that,” she said.
Sanchez told El Sol de Yakima that the help of her family and a good deal of patience was required to both open and remodel her own business.
“For me the hardest part was convincing myself to start a business,” she told reporter Neri Medrano. “Once the decision is made to start comes the process of permits, and that also takes time. You have to be patient in that whole process, but in the end I think it's all worth it.”
Zayd’s Favorites is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed Sundays. For more information, call 509-823-4144 or visit its Facebook page.
Hop Capital Brewing closes
Hop Capital Brewing, one of Yakima’s earlier craft breweries, closed its doors last month, its owners announced on their Facebook page.
Previously Yakima Craft Brewing, the business at 2920 River Road (just northeast of the Fruitvale Boulevard, River Road and 34th Avenue intersection) had its final day on Jan. 7.
Owners Jonathon Thomas and Aimee Quast said the lasting effects the pandemic had on their business made it impossible to continue operating.
The couple posted on Facebook that supply chain issues, continuing rising costs and their current debt load prevented them from keeping Hop Capital Brewing open.
“We had remained hopeful we could make it through, but the reality is that we won’t,” they wrote. “We are forever thankful for all our staff through the years and special shouts for those with us through the pandemic.
“Thank you to everyone who has helped and supported us over the years,” they added. “This is an extremely difficult and heartbreaking decision for us. We will miss all the relationships forged, all the memories made and the community that is built around just good beer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.