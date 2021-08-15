Yakima's air quality index was 156 at 11 a.m. Sunday, its most recent reported reading, meaning enough wildfire smoke remains in the air to make it "unhealthy."
Still, it's an improvement over the end of last week, when Yakima's AQI surpassed 300, briefly putting it in the "hazardous" category. Smoke from fires throughout the region, including the fast-growing Schneider Springs Fire, is the culprit. Anything over 100 is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups including children, seniors and those with existing health conditions. Anything over 150 is considered unhealthy for everyone, which means everyone in the Valley is advised to limit time outdoors and avoid strenuous outdoor activity.
The state Department of Ecology's air quality alert for the region is set to expire at 10 a.m. Monday. And the National Weather Service forecast for Monday predicts sunny skies with no mention of haze.
The Ecology Department's smoke forecast notes some improvement in Eastern Washington, with worsening air quality mid-week as another ridge builds.
Meanwhile, we should get some relief from the heat. Today's high, 103 degrees, represents the end of the most recent extreme heat wave. Monday's high is 91, and Tuesday's is 80. It's not expected to be higher than 91 for the rest of the week.