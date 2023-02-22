Three organizations which serve homeless populations in the Yakima Valley expressed their support for federal housing assistance being sought by the city of Yakima.
The Yakima City Council had a public hearing Tuesday night about a potential $1.8 million grant through the Home Investment Partnership Program-American Rescue Plan, a one-time allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The grant funding may be used to help individuals or households experiencing or at risk of homelessness; victims of domestic violence; and other vulnerable populations such as veterans or those with disabilities, Yakima Community Development Director Joan Davenport told council members.
Written support for the funding was received from Catholic Charities of Central Washington. Public hearing testimony was given by David Helseth, executive director of Justice Housing Yakima, and Isabel Garcia with the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing.
“We know the need is great … the funding was needed yesterday,” said Garcia, senior housing developer with the Yakima-based housing agency. “We’re ready to apply.”
As part of the city’s planning process for the HOME-ARP funding, a public hearing is required, with the city using the comments and public participation in its plan, Davenport said.
A similar public hearing is scheduled before the Yakima County Board of Commissioners at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, in their basement meeting room, 33B, at the Yakima County Courthouse, 128 N. Second St.
A draft version of the city’s allocation plan for the housing funds will be available for public review by March 7, Davenport said, with written comments on the plan due by 4 p.m. March 22.
Other action
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, council members unanimously approved an amendment to the city’s wheeled all-terrain vehicles ordinance, requiring ATV operators to be at least 18 years old, carry proof of liability insurance and to comply with any restrictions on their driver’s license.
As an example, if a person has an ignition looking device requirement, that requirement also would apply while operating an ATV, noted Brooke Hargreaves, senior assistant city attorney.
Council members also approved final payment to Knobel’s Electric of Yakima for its work on the $46,578 Miller Park basketball court lighting project.
The work involved excavation and backfill for the installation of six new concrete bases and lighting poles containing 14 LED fixtures with timers, a trench around the park at 513 N. Third St. to power the lights from the existing service cabinet, and the demolition of existing concrete poles and bases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.