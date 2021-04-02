A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic open to all adults regardless of vaccination tier will take place Saturday, April 3, at UFCW 1439 Union Hall, 507 S. Third St. in Yakima, from 8 a.m. to noon. The event was coordinated by the Washington State Labor Council and the Yakima Health District.
Some 350 vaccines will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to any adult age 18 and up. No appointments or reservations will be required.
This vaccination opportunity is open to all adults because the vaccines will expire if they are not used Saturday. The Yakima Health District will work with the WSLC and all participants to ensure they have access to the second dose in a few weeks.
“We are excited to partner with Yakima Health District to provide access to the Yakima community and ensure these vaccines do not go to waste,” said WSLC Secretary Treasurer April Sims, who will attend Saturday’s event along with other local labor leaders. “A big thank you to the Yakima Health District and to UFCW 1439 for making their Union Hall available on short notice.”