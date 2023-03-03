Saying it’s being denied its right to solely hire workers of its faith, Yakima Union Gospel Mission sued Washington in federal court Thursday.
Mission officials say recent changes to the Washington Law Against Discrimination, WLAD, has unraveled protections allowing religious organizations to carry out their beliefs through services they provide.
Mission Director Mike Johnson said his organization just wants to provide services the way it always has.
“Since 1936 we’ve been trying to express our Christian faith to folks who have lost all hope and we want them to know that God loves them and has a plan for them,” Johnson said. “That’s what we do. We’re just trying to be able to do that.”
Named in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court are state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, state Human Rights Commission Executive Director Andreta Armstrong and Human Rights Commissioners Deborah Cook, Guadalupe Gamboa, Jeff Sbaih and Han Tan.
Ferguson released a statement accusing attorneys representing the mission of being on an anti-LGBTQ crusade.
“We routinely defeat the Alliance Defending Freedom in court. We are not investigating Union Gospel Mission. Consequently, I can only assume that this anti-LGBTQ+ law firm is desperate for any way to push its extreme theories in court," the statement said.
"We will be seeking an early dismissal of this lawsuit, as well as our fees associated with the cost of defending it. My office respects the religious views of all Washingtonians and the constitutional rights afforded to religious institutions. As a person of faith, I share that view."
The mission, at 1300 N. First St. in Yakima, operates a homeless shelter, a medical and dental clinic and a thrift store. The mission bases its services on its Christian beliefs.
The mission is requesting the federal court halt the state from enforcing the recent changes to WLAD against religious organizations. A Washington State Supreme Court ruling in 2021 — Woods v. Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission — is threatening the mission’s ability to carry out its beliefs, which are rooted in the services they provide, according to its lawsuit.
In that case, Woods sued the Seattle mission for discrimination after he was denied a staff attorney job when disclosing he was in a same-sex marriage.
Woods argued the attorney job was unrelated to the Seattle mission’s religious practices and activities.
The Washington State Supreme Court remanded the case back to the trial court to determine whether a staff attorney position Woods sought was a ministerial position.
The change to WLAD narrows the exemption to ministerial positions only.
The mission requires its employees to abide by Christian beliefs, including abstaining from sexual conduct outside biblical marriage between one man and one woman.
“And the defendants view the mission’s Christian behavior requirement on marriage and sexuality as unlawful sexual orientation discrimination under the WLAD,” the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit said Ferguson’s office last year began investigating a private Christian university’s lifestyle expectations policy, which prohibits employees from engaging in sexual conduct outside biblical marriage between a man and a woman, in Seattle Pacific University v. Ferguson.
“That policy is substantially equivalent to the Mission’s Christian behavior requirements on marriage and sexuality, making the Mission a target as well,” the lawsuit said.
State law now prohibits the mission from posting jobs that include descriptions of its religious behavior requirements online.
Attorney Jacob Reed, who is representing the mission, said that violates the mission's constitutional right as a religious organization.
“The Constitution protects their religious right to hire fellow believers,” he said.
Reed said the mission began receiving harassment online over job postings right after Ferguson launched the investigation into Seattle Pacific University, a private Christian school with religious hiring requirements.
Johnson said he stopped advertising broadly online when he began receiving threatening and aggressive messages from spam applications. Now the mission only advertises jobs on its own website.
"We were just at huge risk at the time and we just publicly backed down from advertising our positions,” Johnson said. “We probably lost about 90% of our applications.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.