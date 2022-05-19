The recent close-out sale of secondhand items at Union Gospel Mission’s Lighthouse Thrift store marked the end of 86 years of community outreach for its downtown Yakima location.
That long legacy of helping the community through UGM programs will be recognized at 3 p.m. Sunday at a celebration ceremony to mark the final days of operation at the mission’s original location, 15 S. Front St.
“For 22 years, Lighthouse Thrift — formerly Ye Olde Lighthouse Shoppe — has helped to generate revenue to support the life-changing work of Yakima Union Gospel Mission,” said Mary Broussard, UGM’s vice president of community engagement.
“God has been providing for ‘the least of these’ — the homeless, addicted and hurting people of Yakima — through the work of the Mission for 86 years,” she added.
Sunday’s ceremony will be a time of worship, sharing stories and prayer, Broussard said. The public is welcome to attend.
The property at 15 S. Front St. began serving meals and offering chapel services to the people of Yakima in 1936, amid the struggles of the Great Depression. It housed recovery programs and a dormitory for people experiencing homelessness, the UGM website states.
“In 1936, loss of employment, bankruptcy, and threat of famine drove many people across the Yakima Valley into despair and alcohol abuse,” according to a UGM news release. “Recognizing the need to bring hope and recovery to people frequenting the taverns on Front Street, the faith community stepped in to fill a need and began the Union Gospel Mission.”
In the 1970s, the Mission expanded to adjacent buildings near the Front Street site to offer a family shelter and dental clinic. UGM relocated to its current location at 1300 N. First St. in the 1990s after a fire destroyed the property originally intended for Mission expansion, the news release stated.
In 2000, after using the Front Street location for a garage sale to generate revenue from excess warehouse donations, the UGM board of directors approved renovating the former Mission location into a retail space for secondhand items to be sold.
Since then, two other thrift store locations — at 2011 W. Lincoln Ave. and 5606 Summitview Ave. — have opened to accept donations from the community and resell many of them to generate funding for UGM outreach programs.
Broussard said maintenance and repair needs exceed what can be wisely invested at the Front Street site, prompting the difficult decision to relocate Lighthouse Thrift.
A close out sale was held May 13 and 14, and any items which remained will be provided to UGM clients in need of them, or given to agencies such as the American Red Cross or Rod’s House to provide for emergency needs, Broussard said.
“We are currently looking at a lease agreement for retail space,” Broussard said of the new Lighthouse Thrift location. “Our goal is to keep it in the 98901 ZIP code since our other stores serve our West Valley neighbors already. Our target reopen date is July 1.”
