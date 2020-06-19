YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER – The Yakima Training Center has a new commanding officer.
In a ceremony at the installation’s Blanchard Fitness Center, Army Lt. Col. Luke Wittmer assumed command of the garrison north of Selah. Lt. Roger Gavriluk, who was given command of the training center in July 2018, will go to Fort Bragg, N.C., to serve as Operations Officer with Special Forces Command before going to Afghanistan.
Commanders at the training center typically serve for two years.
“You won’t have another job like this, and I hope you make the most of it,” Col. Skye Duncan, Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s commanding officer, told Wittmer during the ceremony.
A satellite installation of Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma, the base has provided training for U.S. troops since World War II. In addition to U.S. Army, Air Force and Marine Corps units, National Guard units and troops from other countries, including Japan, have also trained at the sprawling facility.
Duncan noted that the center allows troops to train with almost every weapon in the U.S. arsenal, as well as simulate combat in a variety of conditions. Additionally, the base’s air ambulance and firefighting service routinely assist in the local community with fires and search-and-rescue missions.
Gavriluk, Duncan said, oversaw improvements to the garrison’s facilities, including the reopening of the Selah Air Strip, and its renaming for Evan Mettie, a Selah veteran who died in 2018 of injuries he received while serving in Iraq in 2006.
“YTC is nothing without its people, and (Gavriluk’s) leadership and character has led them to greater heights,” Duncan said.
Gavriluk expressed his gratitude to those on the base who helped him, as well as the support from the base’s neighbors such as the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, Yakima and Selah city officials and representatives of the Yakama Nation and Wanapum Tribe. Garviluk said the tribal leaders expanded his cultural understanding of the area’s Native American people and promoted continuing good relationships between the tribes and the training center.
He also expressed appreciation for Wittmer and his appointment.
“I couldn’t have wanted a better commander to replace me as the YTC commander,” Gavriluk. “When I found out it was Luke ... I knew that YTC would be in good hands.”
Wittmer also commended his predecessor.
“Lt. Col Gavriluk, Roger, brother, congratulations on a remarkably successful command here at YTC,” WIttmer said.
He also thanked the communities and the tribes for their support of the training center’s mission to train troops.
“It is a sacred trust that we do not take for granted, and a trust I will continue to pursue as we strive to serve this great community as partners,” Wittmer said.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines, the change-of-command ceremony was conducted with a few people in the Blanchard Fitness Center on the base and streamed live on Facebook instead of taking place in front of a crowd on the base’s parade ground. But it involved the same symbolism.
During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Major Paul DeSanto, YTC’s ranking enlisted soldier, passed the garrison flag, the symbol of the commander’s authority, to Gavriluk, who in turn passed it to Duncan, Gavriluk’s last act as commander. Duncan then passed the flag to Wittmer, signifying the change in command and then Wittmer, in his first official act, passed the flag back to DeSanto.