Yakima Training Center officials are seeking permission from property owners to the west and southwest to test their drinking water to assure it hasn’t been impacted by Army operations.
A private company will conduct the sampling and testing of rural domestic wells for unsafe presence of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), which are used in film forming foam, an essential ingredient in firefighting agents used to quickly extinguish petroleum fires, according to a Training Center news release.
The training center has used such firefighting agents, the release said.
The two agents are part of a larger group of chemical compounds known as perfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, the release said. PFAS are also found in many products such as food packaging, cookware, carpet protectants and waterproofing chemicals, the release said.
The Training Center is contacting potentially affected landowners by mail and sampling is expected to begin within 30 days, the release said. Being contacted does not mean a well is affected; only that the Army wants to test the water quality.
The EPA has issued a health advisory establishing the safe threshold for PFAS at 70 parts per trillion.
Water supplies at the Training Center and Joint Base Lewis McChord have undergone testing since 2014. Thirteen supply wells at the Training Center were tested. Only one well at the Training Center tested above EPA’s threshold, the Selah Airstrip, which was at 103 parts per trillion, the release said.
The well is used for seasonal fire suppression and was subsequently turned off, the release said.
More information is available online at https://home.army.mil/yakima/index.php/my-fort-1/all-services/directorate-public-works/pfas.