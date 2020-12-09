Yakima Training Center’s civilian firefighters have been honored by the Army for their assistance to the Yakima Fire Department.
The fire department received the 2020 Army Community Partnership Award for its mutual-aid agreement with Yakima’s fire department, according to Heather Leiby, deputy to the garrison commander.
“This was recognized as a partnership with the Department of the Army because of the benefit to the community and the installation in the development of that partnership,” Leiby said.
YTC firefighters have assisted with structure fires and provided backup in Yakima, Leiby said, while YFD crews have helped training center firefighters with wildland fires on the base north of Selah.
The department also assists other cities in the area with fires, base officials said.
The department’s chief, Kevin Sullivan, said the partnership goes beyond just helping with fires. When YTC’s fire trucks were out of commission, Yakima lent the department one for several weeks. The training center returned the favor when YFD had trucks out of commission, Sullivan said.
“It’s a team effort,” Sullivan said, noting the cooperation of the base and city staffs.
Leiby said the award will be presented in a virtual ceremony with representatives of the garrison and the city.
Sullivan said the training center competed with other bases for the award. It wasn’t just fire departments, but any division working with its surrounding community.