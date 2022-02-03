Yakima Town Hall's 50th anniversary lineup includes Maria Shriver, Amanda Knox

Yakima Town Hall’s 50th anniversary season features award-winning authors, an exoneree and a planetary protection engineer.
Maria Shriver, Dr. Moogega Cooper, Amanda Knox and Jon Meacham will speak on the Yakima’s Capitol Theatre stage, according to a news release.
Robin Salts Beckett, president of Yakima Town Hall, said organizers are looking forward to the lineup.
“Fifty years ago, our founders had the vision to bring world-class speakers to Yakima — people from all walks of life who present thought-provoking and sometimes life-changing messages to our audiences. We are so proud to honor their mission with this blockbuster season,” she said in a statement.
The speakers are:
Maria Shriver, a Peabody and Emmy award winning journalist and author, kicks off the season on Sept. 21. Shriver is the founder of The Women’s Conference and creator of The Minerva Awards and Minerva Prize, both recognizing and honoring women as architects of change. She also founded Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement, an organization addressing and researching the unequal impact of Alzheimer’s on women.
Dr. Moogega Cooper will speak on Oct. 19. She is the lead planetary protection engineer of the NASA 2020 Mars mission. At the NASA Jet Propulsion Lab, Cooper is at the helm of figuring out if humans can habitat Mars. Cooper can be seen on several seasons of the TV series “How the Universe Works.”
Amanda Knox takes stage on March 15, 2023. Since her time in an Italian prison and trial for a murder she didn’t commit, Knox has written “Waiting to be Heard,” a New York Times best-selling memoir. She is also producer, writer and host of podcasts, “The Labyrinth” and “The Truth About True Crime.” Knox has been published in The Atlantic, L.A. Times and Seattle Times and other publications. She addresses topics concerning current prison and judicial practices, public shaming and encourages empathy and perspective.
- Closing the season on April 26, 2023, is Pulitzer Prize-winning author
- , a presidential historian and writer of multiple New York Times bestsellers. Meacham is a contributing editor of Time and has written for several prominent publications such as Vanity Fair, The New York Times op-ed page and The Washington Post. He is a regular guest on “Morning Joe” and televised news, speaking about politics, religion and current affairs.
Tickets and more information are available at www.yakimatownhall.com.
