The Yakima Town Hall speaker series returns in September after the 2020-21 season was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar kicks off the series Sept. 15, it will be the Capitol Theatre’s first event in more than a year, organizers said.
“It’s been a long wait, and we are honored to once again bring these thought-provoking and world-renowned speakers to Yakima,” Robin Salts-Beckett, president of Yakima Town Hall, said in a news release.
Monica Lewinsky — the final scheduled speaker of the 2019-20 series whose presentation was also postponed due to COVID-19 — will appear Oct. 20.
Those with tickets for the 2020-21 season retained their seats. There are still a few tickets remaining, according to the Yakima Town Hall website. Call the Capitol Theatre box office at 509-853-ARTS for ticket sales or questions.
Students will also be able to attend as usual because every season, Yakima Town Hall reserves 150 seats per speaker for middle school, high school and college students. Instructors can apply for complimentary tickets for their students beginning Aug. 15 at www.yakimatownhall.com/studenttickets/.
A look at the lineup:
•Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, is a political activist, journalist, novelist and screenwriter.
• Lewinsky is a social activist, fashion designer and former White House intern. After a sexual relationship with President Bill Clinton that led to his impeachment, Lewinsky became the target of jokes and criticism. The experience led her to become an antibullying activist.
• Aron Ralston (Feb. 23), is an outdoor adventurer, climber and subject of the film “127 Hours.”
• Ruth Reichl (March 23), is a food critic, “Top Chef Masters” judge, author and recipient of six James Beard Awards.
• And rounding out the season is Sarah Thomas (April 20), an American football official, the first full-time female official in NFL history and first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl. She replaces previously scheduled speaker Jeffrey Toobin, an author, attorney and Supreme Court expert.
Toobin returned to CNN as the network’s chief legal analyst eight months after exposing himself on Zoom, according to a recent CNN Business report The New Yorker fired Toobin, a writer at the magazine for 27 years.
The Capitol Theatre is at 19 S. Third St. in Yakima. All events are one hour.