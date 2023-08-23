A town hall meeting on retirement security isn’t the most exciting-sounding event for a Thursday night. It might not sell as many tickets or boxes of popcorn as a screening of the “Barbie” movie.
But as Washington state Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti and other panelists stated during their Aug. 17 session at the Yakima Convention & Event Center, a failure to address retirement savings and planning now will have drastic and severe impacts in the years ahead – both for individuals and the state as a whole.
In particular, retirement security is lacking among working-class families and younger workers, Pellicciotti said, noting that a recent survey of Washingtonians in their 30s and early 40s – Millennials – showed two out of three of them have zero retirement savings.
“If we don’t recognize and highlight this issue, we are facing a serious strain on our resources and social services,” he added.
The lightly-attended meeting included a panel of Aaron Keating, managing director at the Seattle-based Economic Opportunity Institute; Cathleen MacCaul, advocacy director at AARP Washington; and Dulce Gutierrez, a Yakima community organizer for the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, who was filling in for the organization’s president, April Sims.
Gutierrez, a Millennial herself, said retirement planning is not a phrase that inspires much interest among her peers, but it’s an important topic.
“If we framed this as ‘financial literacy’ we would probably get more participation from young people,” she added.
Challenges to saving
Gutierrez and Keating mentioned that three types of saving plans have served U.S. retirees over the past 80-plus years: Social Security, defined benefit plans such as pensions, and defined contribution plans such as individual retirement accounts, or IRAs.
The Social Security Administration has numerous financial problems, Gutierrez said, and pensions are very rare for workers outside of government or union jobs.
That leaves deferred contribution plans, which are not really designed with low-wage earners or the middle class in mind, she said. Many of these workers are struggling to pay for increasingly expensive housing, medical care and food for their families.
Keating, with the Economic Opportunity Institute, presented data showing many low- and moderate-income families in Washington don’t earn enough to meet daily expenses, let alone save for retirement.
Using surveys and a family budget calculator from the Economic Policy Institute, in 2021 the average monthly expenses for a family of four were $7,089 in Yakima County, while the median monthly income was $5,693 — a shortfall of $1,396, or 19.7% or monthly expenses.
This is less of a problem on the west side of Washington, where median family incomes in King and Pierce counties provide more than enough to cover monthly expenses for a family of four. This surplus can be invested in retirement plans, Keating said.
Keating also presented statistics from Washington’s private sector showing that in 2022, only 23% of the state’s lowest quarter of wage earners, those making $37,593 or less a year, participated in a workplace-based retirement savings plan.
This contrasts with 80% of workers in the state’s top quarter of wage earners, making $86,847 or more each year, and 64% of workers making $63,440 to $86,847 annually, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Possible solutions
Elsewhere in the U.S., states are either operating or have enacted systems which automatically deduct a percentage of their workers’ pay and forward it to a state-facilitated, not-for-profit IRA. Oregon is among the seven states with this auto-IRA system, Keating said, and nine others have voted to enact it.
While these systems have several positive aspects, such as increased availability to employees, pooled/diversified portfolios and payout as an annuity, there are also drawbacks. Keating cited several: they do not permit employers to “match” worker contributions, such as a 401K retirement plan, and require higher fees than private retirement plans due to the significant amount of government oversight and regulation.
Overall, good retirement plans should be as universal as possible and portable for workers as they change jobs, Keating said.
MacCaul, with the Washington AARP, said the barriers to saving will affect workers ages 50 and older soon.
“We do not have people saving for retirement,” MacCaul said. “About half the people who are nearing retirement age, who are in their 50s, have no retirement savings.
“If you see people in their 50s and 60s ‘couch surfing,’ living in their cars or living in a homeless shelter, there’s something wrong with our system,” she added.
The best way to prevent problems when you’re older is to start saving now, even if it’s just $10 or $15 each paycheck, MacCaul said.
Educating workers in their 20s and 30s on saving options and the importance of retirement security is something parents and grandparents can do, she added. These older generations already have provided support for children and grandchildren and can help guide them as adults.
This topic came up repeatedly at the Port Angeles retirement town hall meeting, one of six, including Yakima, that Pellicciotti and the state treasurer’s office are hosting across the state.
But MacCaul said it’s important for people who are already retired to protect their retirement savings, rather than dip into them to help adult children or grandchildren who still have the opportunity to work.
Jesse Johnson, the treasurer’s outreach and community engagement director and MC of Thursday’s meeting, noted MacCaul’s advice counters what some cultures traditionally have done.
“They will give everything they have to their kids, who will then take care of them (in old age),” Johnson said. “America is one of the few countries who have this idea about retiring at age 65.”
Johnson also said Washington is one of nine states in the country that does not have mandatory financial education as part of its public school curriculum, so he encouraged town hall attendees to push for those programs in their local school district.
“Retirement is something that needs to be easy – easier for employees and easier for employers to provide,” Pellicciotti said. “In previous eras, retirement was taken care of through employment. That’s no longer the case for millions of Washingtonians.”
