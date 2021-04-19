A 21-month-old Yakima boy was killed Sunday in what authorities describe as a tragic accident.
The incident occurred about 2 p.m. in an apartment complex parking lot in the 1200 block of East Spruce Street.
The toddler was run over by the same vehicle from which he fell, said Yakima Police Department Capt. Shawn Boyle.
Boyle said the car was moving slowly through the parking lot when the toddler somehow opened the car door and fell out as it was turning.
The car then ran over the toddler, he said.
“It’s a tragedy for the family and any of the first responders involved there,” Boyle said.
The car was driven by a family friend, he said.
No intoxicants or reckless acts appear to have been involved in the incident and no criminal charges are being sought, Boyle said.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said the case is being handled as “just a horrible, horrible accident.”