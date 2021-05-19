The Yakima City Council on Tuesday heard City Manager Robert Harrison announce the pending reopening of city facilities, approved funding for Fourth of July fireworks at State Fair Park and set the stage for votes on several other issues, including an increase to hotel taxes, a plan to fly the LGBTQ Pride flag at City Hall and support for fighting climate change.
The reopening of city facilities, which is set for June 1, will apply to both employees and the public, Harrison said.
“Based on the new CDC recommendations and the governor’s guidance, happy to announce that City Hall and other city facilities will be fully reopened to the public on June 1,” he told the council. “And, consistent with the CDC and state guidelines, fully vaccinated employees and members of the public may enter without a mask. The key word there is fully vaccinated. ... Alternatively, if you’re not been vaccinated, you are welcome to enter the facilities, you just have to wear a mask while you’re visiting. The same applies to employees.”
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week eased mask-wearing guidelines for the fully vaccinated. And Gov. Jay Inslee announced that the state plans to fully reopen by June 30. Harrison said city staff chose June 1 because plenty of area businesses are already reopened.
“We figured, if many of our retail establishments can do it, we should be able to open by that date and serve the public,” he said.
As to whether that means a resumption of in-person council meetings, Harrison said that would be up to the council but it must follow state law.
Earlier in the meeting Mayor Patricia Byers read a city proclamation declaring June LGBTQ Pride Month. Then, moments later, Byers cast the lone vote against directing city staff to draw up a resolution that would allow the city to fly a Pride flag at City Hall during that month.
“Over the municipality, we should only fly the sanctioned flags of the United States of America, the state of Washington and our missing veterans,” Byers said. “And that is irregardless of whatever flag goes up.”
Yakima Pride President Cristina Ortega joined the virtual meeting to thank the council and Byers for the proclamation.
“I just want to say thank you for our fourth year of this proclamation,” Ortega said. “It means so much to our LGBTQ community and to our youth. This is very much needed, so we are just ecstatic with the ability to have it.”
The council on Tuesday also:
Unanimously voted to match Yakima County’s $15,000 outlay for Fourth of July Fireworks
- at State Fair Park.
“It has been a very long year and a half, and I think that we need to do something fun,” Council Member Soneya Lund said. “And I think it’s a great way to get the community back together.”
- Unanimously voted to have staff bring back a resolution that would increase the tax visitors pay on hotel stays from $2 to $4. The bulk of hoteliers in the city’s Tourism Promotion Area support the measure, which would fund increased tourism promotion.
“We’ve taken such a hit, and I think right now especially is the time to focus on tourism and focus on bringing our guests back to Yakima,” said Lisa Vallejo, who manages the downtown Hilton Garden Inn and is member of the city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.
Voted 5-1, with Byers as the lone dissenter, to have staff draft a resolution of formal support for a global fossil fuel nonproliferation treaty and make Yakima a SAFE City
- in conjunction with the advocacy organization Stand, which has its U.S. offices in Bellingham and San Francisco.
“I think it’s time for municipalities to start doing whatever they can in concert with state and national government to turn us away from fossil fuel proliferation and use,” said Council Member Brad Hill, who proposed the measure.
- Asked Harrison to add an item dealing with ongoing Yakima Health District conflicts to the agenda for a proposed dual meeting with the Board of County Commissioners. Council Member Kay Funk, a retired physician, suggested the addition.
“I’m concerned that the board of county commissioners has been anti-science, particularly in their dealing with the Yakima Health Board,” Funk said. “And this has been quite a topic of concern to members of the community and especially to physicians in the community. Most particularly, on Wednesday a vote was taken to quote ‘have the health board recommend that the health officer remove the masking mandate,’ unquote. That crosses the line, a pretty bright line, into interference with the practice of medicine or the practice of medicine without a license. So I am very uncomfortable meeting with the board of county commissioners, if they are not committed to following state law.”
The council’s meeting with the commissioners, which has not been scheduled, would act as a study session not a business meeting at which decisions would be formally made.
“June 29, we tentatively identified as a joint city-county meeting, because it was just the fifth Tuesday,” Harrison said. “But we need to hear from the county yet, what date they would like to meet at.”