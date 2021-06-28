Yakima reached a high of 109 on Monday, which tied a record for the month and set a record for the day.
Temperatures are likely to be even higher Tuesday, with a high of 115 in the forecast, which would set an all-time record for Yakima.
The highest temperature ever recorded at the Yakima Air Terminal weather station is 110 degrees on Aug. 10, 1971, according to the National Weather Service, which has been keeping records in Yakima since 1909.
The hottest day on record previously for June 28 was 108 in 2015. The high was 109 on Sunday, too, which set a record for the month of June.
An excessive heat warning is in effect in the Yakima Valley until 8 p.m. Sunday.
The holiday weekend is expected to have temperatures between 100 and 105. July Fourth has a forecast of 103 in Yakima.
Nighttime temperatures are not expected to cool down much, said Mary Wister, forecaster at the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore.
“We’re seeing temperatures that are in the 70s at nighttime, so there’s really not much relief even for the overnight lows,” Wister said.
Temperatures are not forecast to dip below triple digits in Yakima until mid-next week, Wister said.
Washington state might be looking at an all-time heat record for the state. Dallesport in Klickitat County reached 118 on Monday. The weather service is in the preliminary stages of determining if that temperature is an all-time state record, Wister said.