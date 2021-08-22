The annual Yakima Taco Fest will be in drive-thru form this September in light of rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to an announcement from organizers.
The food festival by the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce aims to support small businesses, celebrating both local farmworkers and business owners. Planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 12 at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima, it serves as the local kickoff event for Hispanic Heritage Month programming.
Participating food vendors will come from across the Valley, from 5 Salsas of Yakima to Jesse’s Smokken Hot Meatz of Sunnyside. Local wine, cider and beer will also be available from a variety of vendors.
This year’s event was planned with the safety net of a drive-thru option in the event that COVID-19 transmission rose in the community. The change in plans means a reduced number of tickets will be sold for the event. Updated event information and what to expect will be provided in the coming days, and can be found at www.yakimatacofest.com.
Ticket prices start at $15.