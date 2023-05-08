Even the weather cooperated with the Yakima Taco Fest’s first outing at State Fair Park.
While Saturday started out gray and a few drops of rain hit the ground, the sun eventually came out during the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s fourth taco fest, and the first one at the home of the Central Washington State Fair.
“I think this year’s has been great,” said Yanira Cisneros, the chamber’s board chair.
The taco fest has been a staple of Yakima life since 2018, which until last year brought together taco makers and taco lovers at Sarg Hubbard Park for a celebration of community and culture. The 2020 and 2021 fests were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the taco fest outgrew the Yakima Greenway park, and this year moved to the fair park, where there was more room for parking, vendors and entertainment.
Throughout the day, various musical groups performed on the main stage near the Yakima Valley SunDome, while smaller bands wandered the grounds and artists worked on paintings. There was also a mercado, where sellers could hawk wares.
And there were the tacos. Taco makers were arrayed throughout the park, offering variants on the dish, including a taco that used fry bread instead of a tortilla, which was served up by A&B Native American Cuisine.
Cisneros said there were 25 vendors signed up this year, compared with 16 last year.
With admission to the fest, people got “scrip” — tickets to use to get tacos at the various vendors and then vote on which one they thought was the best.
Some of the taco makers were veterans of the fest and the taco business, while others were starting out.
Sonia Swain, of Bella Food, has been at every taco fest, and appreciated the new venue.
“There’s a lot more people,” Swain, who has been in the business for 18 years, said as she prepared shrimp for tacos. “The space is a lot better.”
One of the rookies there was the Takicardia taco truck, which co-owners Omar Salgado and Ruben Gomez said has been in business for nine months.
While foot traffic was slow at the start, Gomez said they were hoping to get more exposure and name recognition from participating in the fest.
He explained his business’ name — based on the medical term for a rapid heartbeat — means the increase in your heart rate when you think about tacos.
Cisneros said the fest brings the community together. She noted that there were Latino, white, Filipino and other groups represented among the taco makers, as well as the people who came to celebrate.
“We are proud to bring these demographics together and showcase the diversity our community has,” Cisneros said.
Another tweak this year was the shift in hours, from a start time of 11 a.m. last year to 2 p.m. this year, which Cisneros said better accommodated the community’s needs.
And the public was enjoying it as well.
Erik Tesch, a Yakima resident who attended the first Taco Fest, appreciated the larger space and picnic tables for people to eat their tacos and other food. He also appreciated the increased number of vendors and varieties of tacos.
“You’re not going to find that in a lot of places,” Tesch said.
Dalyla Ramirez, who came up from Tri-Cities for her first Taco Fest, said she was enjoying the music and the food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.