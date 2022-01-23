A performance by the Yakima Symphony Orchestra postponed because of extreme winter weather has been rescheduled for June.
The show celebrating the music and 90th birthday of film composer John Williams had been scheduled for Jan. 8 but was postponed due to weather-related closures of all major cross-state transportation, according to a news release. The concert has been rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. June 21 at The Capitol Theatre in Yakima.
Those with tickets will receive new tickets for the same seats. Tickets for the remaining seats are available online via www.ysomusic.org or through The Capitol Theatre box office at 509-853-ARTS (2787). Symphony subscribers with questions about their seats may contact the YSO office at info@ysomusic.org.
