The Yakima Symphony Orchestra has postponed a concert featuring the music of composer John Williams because of weather.
The concert, which was scheduled Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, will take place this spring or early summer, according to a news release. With travel over the Cascades shut down because of heavy snow, it wasn’t possible to bring the musicians together.
“With the state’s primary east-west arteries out of commission indefinitely, there is no practical way to bring our musicians safely together for rehearsal and performance in Yakima this weekend,” Executive Director David Rogers wrote in a statement.
Concert-goers will be issued new tickets to the concert on the new date, for the same seats. When the date is confirmed, it will be posted on the YSO website, www.ysomusic.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.