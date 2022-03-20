Over the years, many have come to the Yakima Valley with visions and dreams for an improved future.
More than a century ago, farmers imagined using irrigation to turn a hot, arid region into fertile fields for apples and other crops. Brewers and winemakers dreamed of using the area’s abundant sunshine to grow hops and grapes.
Joey Lawrence came to Yakima seven years ago to work at one of those breweries, and he brought a love of surfing with him. He envisioned a surf park hours away from the Pacific Ocean, made possible through new wave pool technology, that would highlight the beautiful views and culture of the Yakima Valley.
But many others dreamed of raising their family or retiring in an affordable, rural East Valley home while enjoying those beautiful views — and they believe their dreams are threatened by Lawrence’s proposal.
Dozens of residents in the area say the roads already struggle to handle the daily stream of cars, trucks and farm vehicles, and their wells face groundwater depletion. They believe hundreds of additional vehicles driving to a surf park and its new water demands on an already-stressed aquifer could force them out of their homes.
“At what point does an amusement park take precedence over the right to live here?” asked Lee Crane, a resident on East Norman Road, near the proposed surf park.
The process of resolving that question is how several years of detailed plans, bureaucratic review and neighbors’ objections culminated in a packed public hearing Thursday, March 17, as an examiner collected evidence before he decides the fate of Barreled surf park sometime within the next two weeks.
The county planning department has recommended approval of the surf park, provided it meets 28 conditions. These include a bevy of permit applications, stormwater and sewage plans, parking requirements, road construction, lighting restrictions and a five-year time limit to build it.
However, the final decision rests with Hearing Examiner Patrick Spurgin, with an appeal through the court system possible.
“A weird idea” takes shape
Since he began seeking a site for what he hopes will become Barreled, Joey Lawrence has literally answered the question hundreds of times: Why a surf park in the desert-like Yakima Valley?
“I like to tell people a weird idea started in a weird place — which is me,” he said during a recent visit to the potential surf park site. “I love surfing with all my heart, even though I’m not very good at it. I saw a business opportunity and a chance to be involved in the surfing community.”
Lawrence was born in California and raised in Woodinville. A college gymnast, he became involved in scuba diving after being injured in gymnastics, and traveled to the Maldives islands in the South Pacific to “live the scuba/tropical lifestyle,” he said.
Following “a bad scuba experience that made me realize I couldn’t expose people to those types of dangers,” Lawrence came back to Washington, where acquaintances from college, the Smith and Quinn families, were starting Bale Breaker Brewing Company near Yakima.
“They were a year into Bale Breaker when I started there, hauling kegs around and doing whatever to help. I was there about nine months,” Lawrence said.
In December 2015, Lawrence saw an Instagram post about a new surfing technology that would make high-quality surf pools possible far from the ocean, and the idea for Barreled was born. He moved back to his parents’ home in Woodinville and planned for a surf park.
“I moved home so I could pour every resource I had into the business plan,” Lawrence added. “Eventually I legitimized the project to the point that I had investors interested, but no one was going to jump in until I had land.”
Lawrence moved back to the Yakima Valley in 2017 to search for the right site. “I credibly investigated five different pieces of property … I literally crisscrossed the entire upper and lower Valley looking for the right fit.”
In 2019, he sent out a feeler email to farmers he knew or who were connected to Bale Breaker. He got a reply from Mike Roy of Roy Farms, a hops producer who also farms apples on the northeast edge of the East Valley area, and Lawrence knew he had his site.
Besides having 80 acres of room for the surf park and amenities such as a campground, restaurant and lounging pools, the site off an undeveloped portion of East Norman Road has spectacular views of both Mount Adams and Mount Rainier.
“My North Star in searching for a piece of property was a survey in Surf Rider magazine. It said the No. 1 thing surfers search for is a pristine natural environment,” Lawrence said. “We get a lot of questions about why we’re not on Highway 24 or just off I-82. To me, if you’ve got an 18-wheeler cranking by, it’s not a pristine natural environment.”
If Barreled is approved, it would be only the second surf park in the United States (the first is in Palm Desert, Calif.). There are fewer than 10 surf parks around the world.
“We’re on the spear tip of big wave technology … eventually I think these (surf parks) are going to be everywhere, as ubiquitous as ice arenas and golf courses,” Lawrence said. “How are you going to get surfers to come to your park? A great setting and unique environment.
“Everything in the park is set up in a southwest orientation that highlights the view and highlights the Valley.”
Water woes
From the start of the project, Lawrence, Roy and others backing the surf park have addressed the sizable questions of how a 5.5-acre surf pool could be filled and maintained in an undeveloped area that relies on well water.
No irrigation water could be used for the pool, so a financial agreement was reached for Roy to transfer some of his agricultural water rights to Lawrence for the new surf park and its amenities.
This arrangement was approved in February 2021 by the Yakima County Water Conservation Board, denied by the state’s Department of Ecology in May 2021, then approved with modified conditions by Ecology officials Oct. 7, 2021.
Ecology’s approval allows 75 acre-feet per year — an amount equivalent to about 24.4 million gallons of water — of the Roy Farms water right to be used for “recreational, domestic, commercial and landscaping use.” In other words, for the surf park.
Joye Redfield-Wilder, a spokesperson with Ecology’s Central Regional Office in Union Gap, said state officials originally reversed the Yakima County water board’s decision because it lacked information and documentation about water use on Roy Farms, particularly one well that would help supply water for the surf park.
When that information was provided, Ecology issued a modified approval that reduced the amount of water allowed for Roy Farms from 530 acre-feet/year to 390 acre-feet/year, a 26% reduction, Redfield-Wilder said. Most of that, 317.47 acre-feet/year, is for irrigation of agricultural land.
Dan Haller, an engineer with Aspect Consulting of Yakima, testified at the March 17 public hearing that an existing Roy Farms well would be moved to the west, and another new well drilled to provide the water for Barreled, in accordance with Ecology’s Oct. 7 decision.
The total use and consumptive use of water will not change, and several studies have confirmed this, Haller said.
Area residents who have endured well water shortages lasting days, months and years are not sure of Haller’s conclusion or persuaded by the Ecology decision.
Vernon Woods, who has lived at the intersection of East Norman Road and Hi Valley View Street for more than 20 years, believes Roy Farms has not been using the transferred water rights “for a long time.”
“They have not used all of their farm land for some time,” Woods said. “The Department of Ecology report states that Roy Farms did not use well water for crops, but used water from the irrigation district due to ‘drought and the unavailability’ of well water.
“With the new well installed and (Roy Farms’) lack of use of previously-approved well water, the water used for the surf park will be new and pull from the same resource residents of this area are using,” he added.
Several residents testified at the March 17 public hearing that they have gone months or years without water, as they were unable to pay the six-figure costs of drilling a new well or installing new pumping equipment.
Crane, the East Norman Road resident who also works as a well technician, drilled a 465-foot deep well when he moved to the area in 1996.
“They hit water at 313 feet, and after two hours of pumping, the level dropped 50 feet,” he told the hearing examiner on March 17. “We eventually had to drop the pump 27 feet and the neighbors had to work together on a watering schedule … and that was 25 years ago.”
Crane said recent housing developments in the city of Moxee have taxed its water system, which draws from the same aquifer he, his neighbors and the potential surf park use.
“We have homes that have gone months without water, we have homes that have gone years without water,” he added. “We’re all concerned that we’re next.”
Traffic issues
The 80-acre Barreled site lies directly north of an unpaved portion of the county’s East Norman Road, and east of St. Hilaire Road, which has single-family homes on large lots. Mailboxes and a bus stop sit at the corner of that intersection.
Most traffic gets to St. Hilaire by taking Highway 24 from Yakima, going north on roads such as Beaudry and Birchfield, then traveling east on Mieras Road, which travels through housing developments into agricultural land, crossing Roza Canal before arriving at St. Hilaire Road.
Lawrence notes on the surfbarreled.com website that while the park will draw additional cars on the rural collector roads that lead to the park, traffic studies show the existing infrastructure can handle it.
The 0.63 miles of East Norman Road from St. Hilaire to the Barreled surf park entrance will be paved and built to meet rural local access road standards. It will be built and paid for by Lawrence’s company, Northwest Surf Parks, LLC.
Lawrence notes that the wave pool has a maximum capacity of 100 people per hour, which will be enforced through an hourly reservation system. This will spread out demand — and traffic coming and going to Barreled — throughout the day, he said.
Residents of the area aren’t convinced, noting small backups can occur at St. Hilaire and East Norman roads as residents pick up mail or wait for their children to be dropped off or picked up by East Valley School District buses.
Woods, who lives just east of St. Hilaire at the intersection of East Norman Road and Hi Valley View Street, believes St. Hilaire could be backed up for miles with the surf park traffic.
“In early conversations with Barreled representatives, it was noted that they anticipated a traffic flow of about one vehicle every 30 seconds, which equates to 120 vehicles per hour,” Woods said at the March 17 public hearing. “This would fill their 400-vehicle parking lot in just over four hours of the 16-hour day they expect to be open, every day.
“I would ask that any one of you look at where you live, no matter if it’s on 16th Avenue (in Yakima) or the quietest county road, if you add over 100 vehicles in an hour to that area, the congestion will be extreme,” he added.
Woods also wondered if traffic studies accounted for the size and weight of construction vehicles which will be needed to build the wave pool.
“There is a lot of concrete needed to build a 5.5-acre pool,” he said. St. Hilaire Road “currently has multiple cracks and is eroding on the edges. It was last updated in 1989, some 30-plus years ago … If these concerns are not looked at now and handled, I believe taxpayers will then be responsible for the repair and upkeep of this roadway.”
Kurt Nansel of East Norman Road asked about emergency vehicles’ access to the surf park.
“A small accident up there would paralyze that road, especially for emergency vehicles,” Nansel testified during the public hearing.
Crane, who also lives on East Norman Road, estimated it now takes 20 minutes for ambulances to reach his residence.
“These roads are already ‘country congested’ — and now we’re going to add city traffic, that these roads can’t support,” Crane said.
The decision
All these concerns were raised as Spurgin, the hearing examiner, conducted a public hearing that began at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and spilled over into the early afternoon, with presentations from Lawrence, his attorney and consultants followed by dozens of public comments, most of them against the surf park.
More than 100 people attended, overflowing both the hearing’s conference room B33, adjacent conference room A33, and packing the hallway connecting them in the basement of the Yakima County Courthouse. And at least 65 people followed the hearing online, with several of those participants commenting as well.
Dozens of supporters attending the hearing supported Barreled, wearing pin-on buttons with the surf park’s logo and “I want to surf” written on them.
Prior to the meeting, 68 letters of support were received for the project, and 19 letters in opposition, plus two petitions opposing the proposal with 146 signatures, Spurgin said.
Supporters, many of them wearing Bale Breaker shirts or sweatshirts, echoed comments from Verlyn Best, president and CEO of the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce.
“This is an opportunity for Yakima to have something that’s really outstanding … a great family-friendly recreational opportunity,” Best said.
Several opponents said they agreed with the concept of a surf park and its ability to bring new tourists to the Yakima Valley, but it was in the wrong location.
“I’d love to see it happen in Yakima … (but) have it happen in a spot that doesn’t negatively affect so many people,” said Laurie Huber, a resident of St. Hilaire Road, near the proposed Barreled site.
Others questioned how so much sacrifice and hardship could be asked of one neighborhood for a facility that will predominantly be used by those outside of Yakima County.
“I can assure you this surf park is not being built for the residents of Yakima. Most of them could never afford it,” said Andrea Gonzalez-Stone, a Yakima resident whose parents live near the proposed site.
Spurgin noted that he would consider all the studies, written comments and public testimony in making his decision, which would be built on legal considerations and “not based on a popular vote.
“Normally I try to issue a decision within 10 working days (of the public hearing),” Spurgin told the crowd March 17. “Given the issues involved and high level of public interest, this might take a bit longer.”
Spurgin’s decision can be appealed in superior court under the Land Use Petition Act, said Jason Earles, planning manager with Yakima County Public Services.
