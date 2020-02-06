Proponents of a strong mayor proposal say a recent poll shows Yakima residents want a new form of city government, but a University of Washington professor questions the poll’s methods and validity.
He considers the results “a joke.”
The strong mayor proposal would replace the city’s council-manager form of government with a mayor-council form. A mayor elected in a citywide election would oversee day-to-day operations of the city, instead of a city manager. Yakima Valley Business Times Publisher Bruce Smith, former Yakima County Commissioner Mike Leita and former Yakima Mayor Dave Edler asked the Yakima City Council to put the issue before voters.
The council voted 4-3 Tuesday against placing the issue on the November ballot, leaving it to supporters to collect signatures for an initiative.
Proponents commissioned a poll from Pulse Opinion Research, an independent public opinion research firm licensed from Rasmussen Reports LLC. FiveThirtyEight, a website focused on opinion poll analysis, gives Rasmussen Reports and Pulse Opinion a C+ ranking, based on analysis of 716 polls conducted by the agency that showed, in part, that Pulse Opinion predicted outcomes correctly about 78% of the time.
The poll surveyed 167 likely Yakima voters from Dec. 4-9. The poll used calls to randomly selected phone numbers and online surveys to reach a population representational of Yakima’s demographics, a one-page letter from the organization said. Smith said the results showed 40% of respondents supported the proposal, 31% opposed it, and 29% were not sure.
The poll resulted in warring letters to the editor, with proponents saying it shows support for the switch and opponents questioning the validity of the findings.
Christopher Parker, a professor of political science at the University of Washington, called the poll results “a joke.”
Parker said a key issue with the poll is its small sample size. Surveying 167 voters and attempting to extend the results to the general public was “crazy,” Parker said. He said at least 200 respondents should have been required at “the very low end.” He also said the poll’s margin of error — at 8% — was too high.
“I don’t like sloppy social science,” Parker said. “For anyone to make hard decisions on this poll is a joke.”
Parker also had questions about the way Pulse Opinion weighted results to ensure a representative sample — particularly regarding how many Latino residents were included in the poll.
Pulse Opinion said it does not answer questions about its polls or its polling methods. The agency deferred comment to Smith, who commissioned the poll.
Smith said he doesn’t have any information about how the agency’s weighting works.
Smith also said he doesn’t believe the poll’s results are invalid because of the small sample size and the criticism is “an attempt to create controversy.”
“I would encourage the other side to come up with a better poll,” he said. “I’ve used this company in the past. It’s professional, and it’s been accurate in spite of the margins of error.”
Smith also used Pulse for a poll about the Yakima Central Plaza in 2018. That poll surveyed 300 likely voters in Yakima, with a plus-or-minus factor of 6 percentage points and a 95 percent level of confidence, according to Pulse.
Smith was one of the three private citizens who pitched the strong mayor proposal to the Yakima City Council.
Parker said that level of involvement — the point of contact for the poll commissioning the poll and also pitching the proposal the poll asked about — was concerning.
Smith said commissioning a poll was a perfectly reasonable step to take.
“I’ve been doing this for 30 years, and I know that the smart thing to do is to commission polls to see if what we think is right is right,” he said.
Leita said proponents intended the poll to serve as a litmus test for how to focus the intended February 2020 campaign efforts.
“The poll was not to justify our campaign,” Leita said. “Our campaign decision was based upon historical failings of the Yakima city management and to change it with the best of intentions for all of our community.”