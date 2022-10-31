A stabbing on the 400 block of South Seventh Avenue in Yakima left a 70-year-old man in critical condition Monday, police said.
Police have no suspect yet and are investigating, said Yakima Police Department public information officer Yvette Inzunza.
Two local schools were placed on "secure and teach" orders because of the police activity, which have since been lifted.
The stabbing occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, Inzunza said. The victim was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for emergency surgery and was in critical condition. Police are reviewing nearby video footage.
The Yakima School District placed Washington Middle and Adams Elementary schools on a secure and teach order Monday morning because of the police activity nearby, district Communications Director Kirsten Fitterer said.
Adams had an early release scheduled for conferences and students were allowed to leave under certain conditions.
The secure and teach order went into effect at about 11:53 p.m. Adams’s conference schedule dismissed students at noon. Students who take the school bus home or whose parents picked them up in a car were allowed to leave at noon. Students who walk home were initially held at school, but released around 12:30 p.m., Fitterer said.
Washington was operating under its normal schedule Monday, with dismissal planned for 1:35 p.m. The district lifted its secure and teach order at 12:43 p.m., Fitterer said.
Editor's note: This article was updated to include information from the Yakima Police Department.
