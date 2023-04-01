New spring and summer bus schedules and routes will take effect on Monday, April 3, for Yakima Transit.
The transportation agency issued its Spring/Summer 2023 Bus Book this week, which shows city bus routes, schedules, maps, fares, and information on services such as Dial-A-Ride and Bikes on the Bus.
Schedules in the bilingual Bus Book are effective from April 3 through Sept. 3.
The new Bus Book includes details on additional stops on school days. It provides schedules and maps for Union Gap Transit, Selah Transit and the Yakima-Ellensburg Commuter. It also has information on Yakima Transit’s free shuttle service for the Fourth of July celebration at State Fair Park.
Printed copies of the Bus Book are available at Yakima City Hall, 129 N. Second St., the City’s Public Works Administration Building, 2301 Fruitvale Blvd., and the Yakima Transit Center at South Fourth Street and Walnut Avenue.
More information is available at yakimatransit.org or by calling 509-575-6175.
