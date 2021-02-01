It turns out that Gus, the famed neon rotating duck hunter sign at the Yakima Sports Center, isn’t going anywhere.
A member of a Seattle ownership group confirmed Monday plans to open a new restaurant under the Yakima Sports Center name.
And that the neon duck hunter sign is sticking around.
“We want to save it,” said Rich Radcliffe, a member of the ownership group who has ties to the Yakima Valley, in an interview Monday. “We like the community.”
On Sunday, former co-owner Craig Carroll confirmed that he would not reopen the restaurant, which had been closed off and on since the start of the pandemic as it was no longer financially viable to do so.
Radcliffe said that after Carroll decided not to reopen the restaurant, the building’s owners reached out to his restaurant group, who decided to open a new restaurant in the space.
Other than retaining the name and signage, Radcliffe didn’t reveal any further details.
“We’re still working out the logistics,” he said.
The Yakima Sports Center had gone through several different owners over the last few decades. It had been operating in its current iteration since 2006. Former owner Craig Carroll purchased the restaurant from local owners in 2012.
Besides the neon duck hunter sign, which received a refresh in 2019, the restaurant has been a popular downtown spot attracting a wide variety of groups, including a local Seattle Sounders fan group and the growing hop and craft brewing industry.