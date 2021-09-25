A somber cloud settled over Better All Auto sales in Yakima after the passing of its owner and Yakima Speedway operator Doug Bettarel.
“Everybody’s hurting down here,” said General Manager Ralph Osorio.
Bettarel died Sept. 19 at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. He was 76.
Bettarel was well known throughout the region’s racing community. He was a longtime supporter of the Yakima Speedway and operated it for a few years before it was sold earlier this year.
Osorio said he spent the past 12 years day-in and day-out with Bettarel.
“He was like my father — it’s been hard the last couple of days,” Osorio said.
Despite their sadness, employees at the dealership did what Bettarel would have wanted them to do — they resumed business.
“So we opened Monday and sold two cars in his honor,” Osorio said. “I know he would have loved that.”
Osorio, tearful at times, remembered Bettarel as a hard worker, always voicing his motto: TCB – Taking Care of Business.
He recalled how Bettarel wouldn’t hesitate to help those in need, supported veterans and fought hard to keep the Yakima Speedway going.
“A lot of people knew the businessman, the promoter — but I knew the man,” he said. “He was just an amazing, humble person. I’m fortunate to have been part of his life.”
Numerous people shared Facebook posts noting their affection and appreciation for Bettarel.
Bettarel's sister, Dolores Gieb, said he had touched many lives.
“I hadn’t realized how beloved he was in certain circles there in Yakima,” she said by telephone from her Sahuarita, Ariz., home. “I was up there seeing him in the hospital before he passed away. Just everyone there who came up to me had a story to tell me about him."
Matt Tweedy, owner of AMB Tools and Equipment in Yakima, said Bettarel would give the shirt off his back to help others.
“He was a tough talker but he went out of his way to give people opportunities if they were willing to put the effort it,” Tweedy said. “He was a good human being and he will be sorely missed.”
His story
Bettarel grew up poor in Sylmar, Calif., where he attended public schools, his sister said. He liked golf and was the captain of his high school team.
“Doug enjoyed school, but I think he enjoyed sports more,” she said.
His parents helped him buy a 428 Cobra Jet engine to put in his Ford Mustang.
“He loved car racing,” Gieb said. “I know he made friends all across the country.”
Bettarel served in the Navy aboard the USS Kitty Hawk during Vietnam, Gieb said.
He returned to the SeaTac area where he was stationed and decided to stay in Washington state, she said.
Bettarel spent about 30 years in Yakima, where he owned several businesses and properties he leased to other businesses, Gieb said.
“For a man who only had a high school education, I think that as far as him dealing with people, and as far as him dealing with the car market, I kind of see him as a genius,” she said. “He just had a mission.”
Aboard the Kitty Hawk
David Dix of Arlington, Texas, said he spent long days with Bettarel on the flight deck of the USS Kitty Hawk during the Vietnam War.
“We stayed 30 days at a time off the coast of Vietnam — it was pretty stressful,” Dix said. There were monsoons. It was pretty tough weather too.”
Everyone called Bettarel "Batman," Dix said.
“I think he started it himself,” Dix said of the nickname. “Everyone called him Batman — he liked that.”
Bettarel always inspired others with his positive attitude and good nature, Dix said.
“He was in inspiration to everyone. I never heard him say anything bad about anyone,” Dix said. “He knew how to talk to people and get them to go back there and do stuff.”
Bettarel was aboard the Kitty Hawk when it was moved from San Diego to Bremerton, Dix said.
He also was responsible for organizing reunions for the crew he served with.
“He got all these reunions going,” Dix said. “He found all these people, there were like 30 of us. Nobody else did that.”
Dix said he was in Alaska not long ago when his phone rang. It was Bettarel asking, “How do you like Alaska?”
A few days later, Dix got another call informing him Bettarel had died.
“That was just a real shock to everyone,” Dix said. “He was going to come down here for a reunion in October.”
A selfless man
Bettarel often helped others, Osorio said.
“He was the type of guy who liked to help the downtrodden people,” Osorio said.
Gieb said she’s heard countless stories of his generosity in Yakima. He had racks for men’s clothes and shoes for veterans in need of nice apparel for job interviews. He also gave struggling families money for food and to buy their children toys, she said.
“He was just such a selfless man,” she said.
Bettarel went out of his way to support veterans, Osorio said.
He held events for veterans every year on Veterans Day and Memorial Day at the auto dealership, Osorio said.
“That was a big deal for him,” Osorio said. “You were not allowed to sell a car that day.”
Instead, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, food, information about veteran services and barbers would fill the dealership as veterans were invited inside for a day of their own.
Bettarel even had a special trailer made for veterans to sit in and enjoy the annual Veterans Day parade, Osorio said.
“He was really proud to do that,” Osorio said.
Bettarel spent the past few years trying to keep the Yakima Speedway going. He took over operations in 2018 and ran it until it was sold earlier this year.
“He spent countless hours and money out of his own pocket to keep that alive for Yakima,” Osorio said. “He wanted to keep that alive as long as he could. He fought hard looking for investors hoping to keep it alive for people.”
Bettaral weathered criticism in October when he allowed fans to attend the Fall Classic auto race in violation of the state’s Safe Start reopening plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic. About 2,500 mostly unmasked fans attended the weekend event, and Bettarel was fined $2,500 by the state.
Former property owner Ted Pollock didn’t renew the racing contract this year amid the sale, and the new property owners have other plans for the site.
Bettarel hoped to find investors interested in moving the Speedway to the old track at the Yakima County Fairgrounds, but that didn’t happen, Osorio said.
Bettarel was interested in putting money back into the track and the racing operation while investors were more interested in profits, Osorio said.
“He wanted to improve things, like more trophies,” Osorio said. "Instead of giving the top three or five finishers a trophy, he wanted to see the top eight getting them. That was just Doug.”
