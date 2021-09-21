Doug Bettarel, who operated the Yakima Speedway, died Sunday at 76.
Bettarel also owned Better All Auto Sales in Yakima.
Posts on the Yakima Speedway’s Facebook page described him as someone who influenced auto racing throughout the Northwest.
Reporter Phil Ferolito invites close friends and family to share their memories of Bettarel for a profile in the Yakima Herald-Republic
You can reach Ferolito at pferolito@yakimaherald.com or 509 577-7749.
