Many Yakima residents believe there are too many speeders going through their neighborhoods, and they have asked city officials to investigate their concern and perhaps install speed bumps.
But 23 of the 25 requests for city intervention filed in 2022 show the amount of speeding does not justify speed bumps, with the other two requests still awaiting final data.
City Engineer Bill Preston discussed the traffic calming studies and various other capital improvement projects during Tuesday night’s Yakima City Council meeting, and he reviewed the process residents can use to request relief from vehicles speeding through their neighborhoods.
“We have the data to show whether or not there is a traffic engineering issue out there,” Preston said, noting the “engineering” solution to speeders usually is the installation of speed bumps on residential streets.
Speed study process
The city received 25 requests for traffic calming studies, shown on this map, which result from residents submitting signatures on a petition requesting a study of their neighborhood, Preston said.
In 2022, neighborhoods across Yakima, from Scenic Drive to South 10th Street, requested the studies. Preston said the city budgets $30,000 a year to study traffic calming requests, using radar devices to collect speed data for vehicles driving through the neighborhood.
The data collection process was completed in 23 of 25 neighborhoods, generating an 85th percentile speed to compare actual vehicle speeds to the posted speed limits, which are 25 mph in nearly all the 2022 study areas.
An 85th percentile speed shows the rate at or below which 85% of all vehicles are observed traveling “under free-flowing conditions past a monitored point,” Preston told the council.
If a neighborhood’s 85th percentile speed is 0-5 mph over the posted speed limit, no action is needed, he said. A figure 5-10 mph above the speed limit generates additional enforcement by police and increased education about the speed limit, and any figures greater than 10 mph above the speed limit meet the standard for installing a speed bump.
“We found 17 of the 25 locations were 0-5 mph over the speed limit, and six were 5-10 mph over,” Preston said. “We still have two left to do.”
Those two areas are West Chestnut Avenue between South 65th and South 72nd avenues, where the speed limit is 20 mph, and South 10th Street between Spruce Street and Fair Avenue.
“West Chestnut Avenue is 20 mph because it’s a bike route, and preliminary data shows (85th percentile speed) is 9-10 mph over, which bumps up against needing engineering solution criteria,” Preston said.
He added that new data will be collected on West Chestnut this year, after the winter season ends, because traffic tends to drive slower in those months.
Besides West Chestnut, the other neighborhoods showing a need for increased enforcement and education are South 10th and South 12th avenues between Mead and Washington avenues; South Seventh Street between Adams Street and Pacific Avenue; South 41st Avenue between West Nob Hill Boulevard and West Viola Avenue; and Scenic Drive between 58th and 66th avenues.
Residents interested in requesting a traffic calming study in their neighborhood may visit the Neighborhood Traffic Program page on the City of Yakima’s website.
Capital improvement updates
Preston also updated the council on capital improvement projects which were completed or under construction during the second half of 2022.
The city completed the Summitview Avenue resurfacing project, finished just before winter, and installed four enhanced school crosswalk signs, known as rectangular rapid flashing beacons, near Roosevelt, McKinley and Apple Valley elementary schools and near Eisenhower High School.
A “safe to school” project upgrading sidewalks and walkways around Robertson Elementary School at 2807 W. Lincoln Ave. will begin this summer, once the school year is completed, Preston said.
Also underway is a traffic study of 40th and Chestnut avenues and the ability of pedestrians and bicyclists to cross there.
Preston said several major projects planned in 2023 include utility work on Bravo Company Boulevard, part of the East-West Corridor project; a $2 million resurfacing project on Nob Hill Boulevard; and phase three of the North First Street revitalization project, which covers the area from J Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Projects scheduled for 2024 include the $4 million construction of a portion of Bravo Company Boulevard, improvements to the East Nob Hill/Fair Avenue intersection, and roundabouts for 34th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard and 72nd and Washington avenues, Preston said.
