Yakima retailers’ gratitude for their customers — regular and new — grew over the weekend.
Michele Sink, owner of Fiddlesticks, a gift and home decor shop in Yakima, said the COVID-19 pandemic has added to stresses faced by small businesses.
But the store was busy over the weekend compared to last year, Sink said.
“We’re just so grateful that customers are so loyal,” she said. “I just feel it in Yakima. I just feel a strong loyalty to small businesses.”
In the last few years, small businesses have pushed to compete alongside big box and online retailers, who have been able to lure customers with deep discounts on everything from socks to flat-screen televisions throughout the holiday shopping season.
A decade ago, American Express launched the first Small Business Saturday event to encourage shoppers to patronize locally owned brick-and-mortar stores.
There appeared to be a more significant push this holiday season to support small businesses affected by the pandemic.
Among them was The Tap. The self-serve taproom was able to open three months after bars and restaurants could offer outdoor seating in July, followed by limited indoor seating in September. But it was again forced to close its indoor seating for several weeks under new restrictions announced by Gov. Jay Inslee in November.
The Tap, like other bars and restaurants, can offer outdoor seating. But owner Oscar Zapien said the patio isn’t large enough to offer heating, which would make sitting outside more bearable. While some customers have been willing to endure the cold, Zapien and his co-owners decided it was best to pivot to growler and merchandise sales.
The Tap participated in several “Shop Local” events, including a Small Business Saturday event through the Downtown Association of Yakima and the “Compra Local” promotion from the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
That helped bring in customers. Some of the shoppers last weekend were first-time visitors. They bought growlers, gift cards and branded merchandise that came in just a few days earlier.
Zapien said the community now sees the impact small businesses have on people’s lives.
“I feel that sense of community coming together to help small businesses,” Zapien said.
Not everyone was shopping for holiday gifts last weekend, as Minu Macias learned while tending to customers at her Yakima business, The Little Soapmaker.
Macias offered discounts and promotions, including a buy three, get one free offer for her soaps.
Although she offers gift wrapping, most turned her down.
“Maybe 75% said, ‘It’s for my personal care,’” she said.
Macias, like other retailers, also had to follow restrictions. Under new guidelines, retailers could only be at 25% capacity. That often meant during the busy periods of the weekend, people had to wait in line before shopping.
People wore masks and and maintained social distancing without much prompting, Macias said.
“They understand perfectly.”
Macias said she also received several online orders from customers across the country last weekend.
Macias plans to launch new products and boost her customer service efforts to put customers more at ease during the busy holiday shopping season. Her gift baskets, a popular item during the holidays, will be ready to go.
Still, the flurry of in-person and online activity gave Macias motivation to keep going. Like other retailers, she had to close for a few months and was far off her typical annual sales. She knew it would be difficult to make up for the losses, but she felt a sense of normalcy last weekend.
“With this weekend, I was thinking, ‘Maybe we’ll be better,’” she said.