Ruth Cook is out of self- quarantine after possible exposure to the novel coronavirus. She never had any symptoms and feels great.
“I’m doing just fine,” the 86-year-old said.
Though she’s in good health, her age puts her at risk, so Cook took some precautions. She didn’t want to potentially pass it on to anyone else, especially her 91-year-old sister, Anne Oxford. “You have to be careful,” Cook said.
The Yakima sisters have witnessed several public health crises, including polio, among the most terrifying of diseases before a vaccine became available in 1955. But the worst one they remember is the first one they experienced: a typhoid fever outbreak that sickened them and their parents in 1936.
Typhoid fever had plagued the Yakima Valley since ambitious irrigation projects attracted thousands of people for the opportunities they offered. Outhouses and cesspools multiplied as more people arrived. More people meant more garbage, more animals on dusty city streets, more manure, more flies. Residents threw garbage directly onto dusty streets full of people, animals and flies.
Poor sanitation builds the perfect breeding ground for Salmonella typhi bacteria, which can bring high fever, severe headache, belly pain, delirium and death.
By 1936, the city of Yakima had become notorious on a national scale for its high typhoid fever infection and death rates in the first two decades of the 20th century. Stringent public health efforts over several years brought those rates down, but the disease persisted, passed through contaminated food and water.
Today, most Americans with typhoid fever become infected while traveling to countries where the disease is common because of poor sanitation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A vaccine is recommended for certain countries such as Pakistan, which has an ongoing outbreak of extensively drug-resistant typhoid fever, and several other countries in southern Asia.
The sisters and their parents were vaccinated but became ill anyway. Cook got so sick that she was quarantined in a building behind the Yakima County-run hospital on 64th Avenue, just south of Washington Avenue. Her parents and sister visited, peeking in at her through the windows, just like relatives of residents at long-term care facilities hit by COVID-19.
Cook cried every time they came and left without her. She doesn’t remember much about those several weeks, but when she finally got home, thin and weak, she collapsed. Cook had survived typhoid fever, but at age 4 she had to learn how to walk again.
“You’re real, real sick from it. You’re so sick, you think you’re going to die,” Cook said.
Following the work
Roy and Anna Webster settled in Washington state in 1926 after leaving Vevay in southern Indiana. Like many who came to the Yakima Valley, they were following agricultural work. The couple married in 1923 after meeting when Anna left Chicago to care for a sick sister in Vevay.
“It took them a year to get out here,” said Cook, an avid genealogist.
Oxford was born in Buena in a cabin that still stands, while Cook was born in the county hospital. Their parents worked in the fields, picking apples and hops before he got a job at the vinegar plant on I Street in Yakima, Oxford said. They moved into a house he built on what was then McGlothern Drive, now South 17th Street. The house is still standing.
“I remember them going to the fields in Wapato and picking tomatoes and all kinds of vegetables. We worked the fruit,” Cook said. The girls accompanied their parents to the fields and orchards.
Their mother kept the house and outhouse spotless, the sisters said.
“My mother would take buckets of hot water and she would take a broom and scrub the floors and the seats on the toilet. She scrubbed the boards until they turned white. She’d put lye down in that toilet,” Cook said. “She worked at it continually. My mother was a very clean lady.”
They had a cow, hogs, chickens and an apple tree. Their father built a smokehouse and made sausage. Beans came with homemade bread, and when possible peach cobbler. The sisters helped their mother make fudge and taffy.
The sisters never thought of themselves as poor because “everyone was in the same boat,” Oxford said, especially as the Great Depression deepened.
“We had just all kinds of everything. We weren’t poor as far as we knew,” Cook said. “We had a good life till we got sick.”
Typhoid Mary
Typhoid fever is spread through sewage contamination of food or water and through person-to-person contact, according to the CDC, and affects an estimated 11 million to 21 million people around the world annually. In the United States, typhoid fever affects about 5,700 every year.
People who are ill and those who have recovered but are still passing the bacteria in their stools can spread typhoid fever to others. So can asymptomatic carriers such as Mary Mallon, the poor Irish immigrant known as Typhoid Mary.
Mallon, a cook who never had any symptoms and believed she never had the disease, unknowingly spread typhoid fever to at least 53 people, causing three deaths between 1900 and 1915, according to Katherine A. Foss, who wrote about Mallon in ”Constructing the Outbreak: Epidemics in Media and Collective Memory.”
Though Mallon was among approximately 400 other healthy carriers also identified in New York, the others “were not arrested, tried and imprisoned for years” like Mallon, Foss wrote in a piece published in April. “It was Mallon’s status as a poor, Irish immigrant woman that made her susceptible to becoming the city’s scapegoat,” Foss said.
In the 15 years that Mallon unintentionally spread typhoid fever in New York, public health officials were struggling to contain outbreaks in the city known then as North Yakima. The city’s growth, and that of others in the Valley, outpaced sanitary improvements. Well water mixed with runoff from outhouses and cesspools, creating a soup of pathogens.
“You know how it is with outdoor privies. It rains, and naturally it would go into a well,” Oxford said.
In one particularly fatal summer, 28 cases were reported in July 1910. A Japanese cook hanged himself when he learned he had typhoid fever. Women’s clothing store owner Frank Bayne died suddenly of typhoid in August. Less than a week later, a prominent businessman succumbed.
Cook was the second in the Webster family to come down with typhoid fever but the first to be quarantined behind the county hospital. “I can remember being real, real sick. ... I remember them tying my hands down. I kept picking at myself,” she said.
Her sister had been the first to become ill. One day, Oxford struggled to make the mile-long walk home from Jefferson School and lost her way. Her parents went looking for her when she didn’t get home at the usual time and found her staggering and out of her head.
“I was real late,” Oxford said. “I was really out of it.”
In caring for Oxford, her mother became ill. Her youngest daughter and her husband were hit especially hard by typhoid fever. Roy Webster was later quarantined behind the county hospital, just as Cook was, but Oxford and her mother were able to stay home as they recovered.
“They’d hang a quarantine sign on the house,” Oxford said. “I don’t know why they don’t do that now.”
Years later, the sisters saw other outbreaks. They escaped polio unscathed, though the vaccine sickened their mother. Oxford beat several cases of pneumonia.
Today, the sisters, who live in their own homes about a mile apart, check up on each other often by phone. They share a hearty sense of humor and are thankful for their continued health and long lives.
“She’s OK. I’m OK,” Oxford said. “We don’t go anywhere.”