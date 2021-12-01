YAKIMA – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas … or at least Christmas in Phoenix, Ariz.
For Central Washington, temperatures in the 70s are rare for December, but that’s what Yakima Valley residents enjoyed on first day of the year’s final month.
The temperature climbed to 72 degrees at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Yakima Air Terminal, easily breaking the 67-degree high temperature recorded on Dec. 1, 1972, the National Weather Service office in Pendleton reported.
It was the third straight day of record high temperatures for Yakima, and the fourth of the past five days to top 60 degrees, according to weather service statistics. The normal high temperature for Dec. 1 is 42 degrees.
“We’ve had a high pressure ridge aloft that’s been sitting over the western U.S. over the past several days, and it’s keeping the cooler air and moisture to the north, over Canada,” said Brandon Lawhorn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “From Yakima through the Columbia Basin and down to Bend (Oregon), we’re seeing temperatures in the 70s today.”
After a high of 63 was reported Friday at the Yakima airport, a relative cool high of 50 degrees on Saturday was followed by peak temperatures of 64, 63 and 64 Sunday through Tuesday, with the Monday and Tuesday highs setting records for Nov. 29 and 30. Those records were 62 degrees on Nov. 29, 1995, and 59 degrees on Nov. 30, 1994.
Cooler weather is predicted for Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s, and there’s a chance of rain returning for the weekend, according to the weather service’s forecast.
“Friday will still be above normal, but we’re getting there,” Lawhorn said. “The real winter weather is right around the corner.”
