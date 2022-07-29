With “dangerously hot” weather expected through the weekend, the National Weather Service has extended its excessive heat warning to 11 p.m. Sunday.
The heat wave is affecting central, south central and eastern Washington as well as central, north central and northeast Oregon, according to the weather service.
The weather service is describing this weekend’s expected temperatures as “dangerously hot.” They are expected to approach 110 degrees in Yakima without much cool down overnight as lows are expected in the high 60s and low 70s, the weather service said.
Record-setting temperatures rocked the region on Thursday.
A record-high of 107 degrees was set in Yakima, smashing a 105-degree record set in 1971. Ellensburg saw a new record high of 109, surpassing a 104-degree record set in 2014.
Pasco’s 109 temperature tied its 1934 record. Record temperatures also were recorded in Oregon cities of Hermiston, Pendleton and Redmond, according to the weather service.
The highs in Yakima are forecast to be 108 Saturday and 109 Sunday, dropping to 98 on Monday.
The weather service cautions those working outside or participating in outdoor activities of the potential of heat related illnesses. Those outdoors should stay out of the sun, take frequent breaks and limit strenuous activities to early morning or late evening.
Weather officials urge people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded area and emergency help – 911 – should be called, the weather service said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.