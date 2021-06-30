Yakima had a high of 108 on Wednesday, breaking a record for the day of 102 degrees set in 2008, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service has been keeping records in Yakima since 1909.
Daily highs are expected to remain in the triple digits through the Fourth of July – when the high is expected to be 100 to 103 degrees, before dropping to 99 on Monday with a low of 64, said Rob Brooks, a forecaster with the weather service in Pendleton, Ore. Until then, overnight lows will remain in the 70s.
But temperatures will continue to dip slightly Tuesday and Wednesday to highs of 97 and 95, he said.
“They’ll say, ‘Woohoo, we’re in the 90s,’” he said.
An excessive heat warning is in place in the Yakima Valley until 8 p.m. Sunday.
Record temperatures have been set several days this week in Yakima. Yakima recorded all-time record of 113 degrees on Tuesday, topping a previous record of 110 degrees on Aug. 10, 1971, at the Yakima Air Terminal weather station.
The temperature records are preliminary, said Brooks, “because they still need to be ironed out by the climate data center.”