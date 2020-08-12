200730-yh-news-seniors-2.jpg
FILE — Breck Obermeyer, Health Alliance Northwest community liaison, greets people arriving to receive a free produce box containing potatoes, onions and apples during a giveaway organized by Yakima Senior Network Group on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Yakima, Wash. Yakima Fire Department, Yakima Police Department and Latter-day Saints missionaries with Washington Yakima Mission helped distribute the 1,000 produce boxes as well as 300 bags containing sanitizer, face masks, brain teasers, toilet paper and other items.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic, file

The Yakima Senior Network is offering local seniors a chance to restock on essential supplies with a free and contactless curbside drive-thru giveaway.

The drive-thru is scheduled Aug. 26 in the parking lot of the YMCA at 3800 River Rd. in Yakima, according to a news release from the Yakima Senior Network.

The group said volunteers will be on hand to give seniors a reusable grocery bag filled with items like toilet paper, sanitizer, lip balm, brain teasers and assorted goodies.

The event will start at 8 a.m. and run as long as supplies last.