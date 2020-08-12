The Yakima Senior Network is offering local seniors a chance to restock on essential supplies with a free and contactless curbside drive-thru giveaway.
The drive-thru is scheduled Aug. 26 in the parking lot of the YMCA at 3800 River Rd. in Yakima, according to a news release from the Yakima Senior Network.
The group said volunteers will be on hand to give seniors a reusable grocery bag filled with items like toilet paper, sanitizer, lip balm, brain teasers and assorted goodies.
The event will start at 8 a.m. and run as long as supplies last.