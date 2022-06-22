The city of Yakima encourages residents to apply for city board and committee positions, including seats on the new Sustainable Yakima Committee and youth positions.
Seven total positions are open on the climate advisory board, which was created to help improve the city’s sustainability efforts and address the adverse effects of climate change. One of the seats is designated for a youth member ages 16-22.
The group is responsible for creating a climate action plan and making recommendations to the city on topics related to anaerobic digesters, recycling, energy consumption and more.
Applicants are preferred, but not required, to have expertise in one or more of the following areas: climate science, engineering, energy management, water conservation, planning, environmental policymaking, environmental law, economics, solid waste management, forestry, systems analysis or communications.
At least five of the committee members must be residents of the city, and the remaining two members may be residents of Yakima County. A term is four years.
Youth positions
Several youth positions are also available for other boards and commissions, the city shared in a news release.
In addition to the single youth seat on the Sustainable Yakima Committee, the Community Integration Committee and Parks and Recreation Commission each have two vacant youth positions.
Yakima residents ages 16-22 can apply to join the boards. Each position has a two-year term.
The Community Integration Committee evaluates city policies for their impact on integration and equity. It also makes recommendations to improve the community’s sense of belonging and increase civic engagement, and assists the council on specific projects.
The Parks and Recreation Commission advises the city on policies related to the maintenance and operation of city parks and recreation programs.
All appointments to city boards and committees are made by the Yakima City Council. The Council Nominating Committee, made up of council members Matt Brown, Patricia Byers and Holly Cousens, makes initial recommendations and conducts interviews when there is more than one applicant for a position.
For more information about city boards or to download an application, visit bit.ly/YHRboards.
