As of late Monday morning, flights between the Yakima Air Terminal and SeaTac International Airport remain on time despite the snowstorm that hit Central Washington.
Officials with the Yakima airport told the Yakima Herald-Republic “it’s all clear on our end” at 10 a.m. Monday, with Alaska Airlines arrivals from SeaTac still on schedule at 1:45 and 11:34 p.m. Monday. The 2:40 p.m. departure from Yakima to SeaTac also is on schedule.
SeaTac airport was reporting rain and temperatures in the high 30s late Monday morning.
Travelers are advised to check their flight’s status at the Alaska Airlines website, alaskaair.com, before leaving for the airport. To check flight status at SeaTac, visit portseattle.org/sea-tac
