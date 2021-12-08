The Yakima School District shared developments on two projects: a new health cooperative and the long-awaited renovations to the A.C. Davis High School auditorium.
The district announced plans Tuesday to create a new health cooperative that will serve as a headquarters for various physical and mental health services for Yakima students and the community.
The project comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a presentation, Assistant Superintendent of Operations Stacey Locke said the pandemic highlighted the existing needs of the community when it comes to accessible health care.
“We look at this co-op as an access point and a bridge to care,” Locke said.
The district purchased the health cooperative building, located at 331 N. First St., using money from the Educational and Secondary Emergency Relief Fund, which is federal money distributed to local school districts after the pandemic, Locke said.
It will serve as a central location for the administration services, including the district’s vaccine clinic, Locke said. It will also be a location for classes to educate community members on various health matters.
The district has not finalized the community health organizations with which it will partner on these efforts.
Locke said the cooperative will open by the end of the school year, potentially around spring break in April.
The district is still in the process of gathering feedback from community members. People can email questions or comments related to the health cooperative to locke.stacey@ysd7.org.
YSD is also moving forward with renovations on the A.C. Davis High School auditorium.
Over the next year or so, the stage floor will be replaced, as will the old wooden seats. There will also be an addition made to the front of the auditorium and a new concession area will be put in, YSD Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Anthony Murrietta said.
The renovations were approved years ago as a part of a 20-year bond to remodel Davis and Stanton Academy and rebuild Eisenhower High School. But the auditorium project was delayed after going over budget.
Superintendent Trevor Greene said federal COVID relief funds were not used on this project. However, they covered other expenses in the district, which helped free up funds to move the project forward.
The auditorium renovations are estimated to cost $6 million but could go up to $8.4 million with taxes and potential cost overruns, district officials said.
