Yakima school board not impressed with proposal for modified calendar

The Yakima School District may adopt a modified calendar for the 2022-23 academic year that would include instruction from August to June and two intersession weeks for enrichment classes in the spring.
But first, it needs approval from the Yakima school board, and several members expressed doubt about the changes at Tuesday’s board meeting.
A joint committee made up of district representatives and members of the Yakima Education Association collaborated on the proposed calendar.
YSD Executive Director of Human Resources Will Sarett presented the proposed calendar to the board. Tuesday’s board meeting was the first public presentation of it.
Classes would start Aug. 24 and end June 15. The calendar includes a week off in November for Thanksgiving, two weeks off for winter break, and weeklong intersessions in February and April. During intersession weeks, students may voluntarily come to school for enrichment classes.
School districts around the region have been looking at calendar changes to reduce summer break times, when many students forget part of the material they learned during the school year. Calendar changes also can help reduce the achievement gap between low-income students and high-income peers who have more opportunities, according to information presented in a statewide webinar on balanced calendars facilitated by the Washington Association of Educational Service Districts.
Sarett said in his presentation that the district looked at studies of enrichment intersessions that showed a strong, positive effect on student learning.
The district collected feedback online from community members on the idea of a calendar switch. Nearly 1,800 people participated, Sarett said. Of those more than 700 identified as parents or guardians of YSD students.
Many of the top rated comments expressed concern over the shortened summer and a worry that the students who need academic help will not choose to attend intersession classes.
Sarett said additional staff surveys found that 70% of respondents felt eight consecutive weeks of summer break were needed to fit in summer learning time and potential vacations. The proposed calendar has about eight weeks off between the end of the school year in mid-June and the late-August start date.
The proposed YSD calendar resembles the 2021-22 academic calendar used by Highland School District. Highland adopted a modified calendar with weeklong, voluntary intersessions this year. Toppenish School District is also working with a modified calendar that has voluntary, enrichment classes for students on Friday afternoons.
School board concerns
After the presentation, board members expressed concerns with the proposed calendar.
Board president and longtime member Martha Rice said that the board has been pushing for calendar reform for more than five years. But she was unimpressed with the proposed calendar, saying it put staff priorities above student needs.
She said the intersessions were not spaced out enough for struggling students to catch up on work, particularly in the first half of the school year. The intersessions in the proposed calendar are tied to holiday weekends.
“I am disappointed with this calendar,” Rice said during the meeting. “I get it that it's been a tough year for everybody. But it's been a tough year for our students as well.”
Board member Norm Walker called it a “barely modified calendar.” He also expressed dismay over how much of the feedback collected was from staff, as opposed to YSD families.
Board member Ryan Beckett said that the issue of a better calendar to help address learning struggles among YSD students is a long-term conversation, beyond the one-year calendar presented at Tuesday’s board meeting.
The board will consider the calendar again at its Feb. 15 business meeting. Rice said she hoped members of the calendar committee will be in attendance so the board can ask more questions.
