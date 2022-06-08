The public is invited to funeral services Saturday for a Yakima sailor who was killed in the Japanese attack of Pearl Harbor.
Patrick L. Chess will be buried at 10 a.m. Saturday at Tahoma Cemetery, with full military honors rendered by the U.S. Navy and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 379.
A public visitation is planned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, 201 N. Second St., in Yakima. Historic records and information will be set up in a display at the funeral home.
Chess was born Nov. 20, 1917, in Yakima. His remains were brought to the funeral home Monday in a procession from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
“It was an epic journey yesterday for Patrick,” said Crystal Chess, whose husband, David, was Chess’ nephew.
Chess, a Shipfitter Third Class, was one of 429 sailors and Marines who were killed when the USS Oklahoma capsized after being struck by nine Japanese torpedoes. Of those, only 35 were able to be identified by 1947, with Chess and the rest of his dead shipmates declared “nonrecoverable” and buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.
Starting in 2015, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency began exhuming the Oklahoma casualties to determine their identity through DNA and other techniques that were not available earlier.
Willis James Raltz, one of Chess’ nephews and his daughter, Shirley, submitted DNA to the agency, and in September 2020, the agency announced that Chess’ remains had been identified.
Crystal Chess said Raltz had died by then, and the funeral plans fell to her husband, who decided Chess should be buried at Tahoma, where his mother is also buried. COVID-19 delayed the funeral plans and her husband died, leaving her and other family members to carry out the plans for Chess’ burial.
On Monday, Chess’ remains were flown to Seattle from Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, where the POW/MIA agency worked to identify his remains. At the airport, Navy sailors in dress-blue uniforms received Chess’ flag-draped coffin as it was unloaded from a Southwest Airlines jet’s cargo bay and placed in a hearse for the ride to home to Yakima.
The Patriot Guard Riders provided an escort for the funeral procession, as did police in Kittitas County and Yakima, Crystal Chess said.
During the visitation, pictures and other items commemorating Chess’ life and Navy service will be displayed.
Chess’ name is listed on one of the 429 posts at the USS Oklahoma Memorial on Ford Island, next to where the ship was moored during the attack. He is also listed on the Panels of the Missing at the national cemetery in Honolulu, and military officials said a rosette will be inscribed next to his name to signify that his remains are accounted for.
