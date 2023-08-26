Some big changes are in store for the Westwood Golf Course in Yakima: a new clubhouse and two-level driving range.
Since purchasing the golf course at 6408 Tieton Drive last fall, owner-manager Sam LaFramboise and his staff have made several subtle but important changes to the Yakima course’s infrastructure, and added new and “fun” events for golfers.
Their next move will much more noticeable. City Hearing Examiner Gary Cullier approved construction of a new clubhouse and two-level driving range on Thursday following a public hearing at City Hall.
“We’ve gone through a substantial renovation, and are hoping to start demolition (of the existing structures) in October,” LaFramboise said after the hearing. “It’s going to look a lot better.”
Improvements to the irrigation system began this spring after Calamity J LLC purchased the property in October. The golf course was established in the 1960s, and the clubhouse and driving range structures were built in 1978, city planner Eric Crowell said.
While the golf course and structures are considered “nonconforming” under the property’s zoning classification, the facility has been in place for decades and does not detract from the neighborhood surrounding it, Crowell said.
No one spoke at the public hearing or wrote to the city in opposition to the renovation plans, he added.
LaFramboise told Cullier that improvements to a crosswalk connecting holes on either side of 64th Avenue, one of the city requirements for project approval, were completed months ago. Landscaping improvements required by the city also are underway or planned.
“We would love to have it approved, and I think the community would as well,” LaFramboise told Cullier, who shortly afterward gave his approval.
The hearing examiner’s decision may be appealed to the Yakima City Council, Cullier said, but otherwise stands as the final outcome of the zoning request.
Renovation details
A new clubhouse, driving range and parking area would be built in roughly the same location as the current structures at the southeast corner of Tieton Drive and 64th Avenue, Crowell said. There would be 88 parking spaces.
The existing two-story clubhouse has a footprint of approximately 1,380 square feet, with a total floor area of 1,408 square feet, according to an application from Graham Baba Architects.
A new clubhouse is proposed with a basement, first and second-floor areas that would have a combined 6,300-square-foot footprint, and would add a kitchen, restaurant and rentable banquet room. The two-story driving range would have a total floor area of 7,539 square feet, more than doubling the space of the current driving range.
“The proposed project will remove the existing structure with a significantly improved structure, with the additional amenity of a restaurant and rentable banquet room,” the application states. “Neighboring property values will be maintained or likely improved with upgraded buildings.”
Multiple-level driving ranges with attached bar-restaurants operated by Topgolf and other companies have proved popular across the country. While Westwood’s facility would not be as extensive as that, LaFramboise said “I’d call it the local version.”
An indication of what LaFramboise and the new owners have in mind for Westwood are the Friday Night Lights events they have hosted at Westwood throughout the summer. The lighted driving range is available from 7-11 p.m. on the final Friday of each month, and there is music and a taco truck providing food and drinks.
The course also has hosted Friday morning yoga on the first hole’s tee, and various special golfing events, such as two-person tournaments, LaFramboise said.
“We’re hoping to have more fun (events) like that in the future,” he added.
After demolition is completed this fall, LaFramboise said the “ideal scenario” would be to have the driving range and perhaps the kitchen ready for golfers at some point in 2024.
“We’ll start with the driving range and work toward the clubhouse,” he said. “If we can open the kitchen by next fall, we would be doing really well.”
Other improvements to the golf course will include adding an irrigation pond between the fairways of the first and ninth holes.
That project will require at least those two holes, and possibly another, to be closed down, LaFramboise said. It's possible an area of the driving range away from the structure could be used for irons only during renovation.
"We're going to try our hardest to keep the golf course, and possibly the range, open," he added.
Overall, the new owner said he was pleased with the first full season of golf at Westwood.
“It’s been almost a year since we closed (on the golf course purchase) and it’s been great so far,” LaFramboise said. “There’s been a lot of community support.”
