Holiday season is here, along with a familiar fixture in Yakima’s downtown.
This year’s community Christmas tree, a Douglas fir that stands about 20 feet tall, was donated by community member Lyn Hartman, according to operations manager Justin Ross with the Downtown Association of Yakima.
Crews from the city of Yakima and DAY transported the tree from a neighborhood near South 30th Avenue and Tieton Drive to Millennium Plaza Tuesday morning, where it will serve as the centerpiece for festivities in Yakima’s downtown through the holiday season.
DAY Executive Director Andrew Holt said city and DAY officials, along with community volunteers, will decorate the tree, hang ornaments and drape lights in other trees at the plaza next week.
A tree lighting ceremony is planned for Dec. 4 after the Yakima Holiday Lighted Parade. The parade begins at 6 p.m. at Sixth Avenue, travels east on Yakima Avenue and ends at Millennium Plaza on Third Street.
“It’s a great community bonding event (that) shows the holiday spirit,” Holt said.
