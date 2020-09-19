YAKIMA, Wash. — There has always been a soft spot in Eric Silvers’ heart for Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
“I went to school here, I learned to swim here,” said Silvers, a third-generation resident of the neighborhood.
And when he became president of the Downtown Yakima Rotary Club in July 2019, he wanted to do something to improve the park that meant so much to him and the east Yakima community.
On Saturday, after delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, Silvers and more than 50 fellow Rotarians, volunteers from the neighborhood and Yakima city workers assembled playground equipment at the park, greatly expanding the play area from the small slide set that was there before.
“This was my dream,” Silvers said, watching as volunteers assembled swing sets, slides and climbing structures.
For Rotarians from the city’s three clubs — Downtown, Southwest and Sunrise — it was a chance to get out and do good in the community, as well as get together in real life, something the pandemic has precluded them from doing.
“We do Zoom meetings, but it’s not the same as being able to get together,” said Quinn Dalan, a member of the Downtown Rotary and a local attorney.
Silvers, now the club’s past president, made upgrading the playground the key project for his term.
Rotarians raised more than $160,000 through donations and a grant to help the city purchase the equipment, while city Parks and Recreation crews did the preparation work of clearing the ground and pouring concrete for the footings of the new playground equipment.
The project also included a new 576-square-foot picnic pavilion that was completed earlier, as well as improved security lighting. Rotarians also consulted with staff at Washington Middle School and Adams Elementary School on the design of the playground.
After a February groundbreaking, Rotarians had hoped to start work on the playground in the spring, but the coronavirus pandemic, and orders for people to shelter in place, put those plans on hold.
Silvers said three past dates to put the equipment in were postponed because of pandemic issues and Saturday’s event almost didn’t get off the ground because of poor air quality from wildfires burning on the West Coast.
But a weather system blew much of the smoke out of the area, and the volunteers worked under a blue sky and sunshine. The Rotarians and volunteers, most of whom were wearing masks, assembled the beams of the playground equipment and installed ladders, bridges, slides and other play features.
Kathy Parrish, with Southwest Rotary, said it was wonderful to come out and work on a project to benefit the community.
“It is wonderful how well it is set up,” Parrish said of the project.
OIC of Washington provided lunch for the volunteers, while representatives of Play Creation assisted the volunteers with erecting the equipment.
While the equipment was installed, the park is still not complete.
Brad Schneider, the city’s parks operations supervisor, said crews still need to install a weed barrier on the ground and put down a “safe fall” surface of wood chips.
While the work is expected to be completed by the end of the month, Schneider said the playground won’t be open until coronavirus restrictions are lifted.