The Bureau of Land Management is reopening several Washington campgrounds closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic this week.
The agency announced Monday that it is reopening all four Yakima River Canyon campgrounds - Umtanum, Big Pines, Lmuma, and Roza.
The bureau is also reopening camping at the Twin Lakes and Lakeview Ranch Recreation Area and the Pacific Lake and Coffeepot Lake Campgrounds north of Odessa; the Escure Ranch Recreation Area in Whitman County; and Posey Island, Jatos Island and Blind Island in the San Juan Islands National Monument.
The bureau advises anyone interested in camping at the reopened sites to call 509-536-1200 or 509-665-2100 to make sure the site you’re interested in is open.