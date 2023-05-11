Yakima area business owners said they need more time to comply with new state requirements to protect people working outside in high temperatures, while advocates for workers said the changes are necessary, especially with hot weather in the forecast.
The state heat rules for outdoor workers, which lay out requirements for breaks, shade and water provisions at high temperatures, are tentatively scheduled to begin on June 15. About 30 people at the meeting in Yakima on Tuesday shared concerns about the amount of regulation, the language of the rules and the outreach to workers and employers.
The state Department of Labor and Industries began its efforts to change outdoor worker heat rules after an extreme Northwest heat wave in 2021. After meetings with stakeholders, L&I released a final proposal and held seven public hearings during April and May ahead of its tentative goal to adopt the rules next month.
“We try to go through our stakeholders and engage with everyone who’s impacted by the rule,” said Ryan Allen, L&I’s standards, technical and lab services program manager. “Yakima is always in the conversation, especially with agriculture.”
The new heat rules would become year-around and require employers to provide water, shade and paid, elective rest breaks when temperatures are above 80 degrees or when workers are adjusting to warmer temperatures. They also include more specific, mandatory paid breaks in temperatures above 90 and 100 degrees.
L&I's proposal would alter the heat rules in place since 2008 which aren't as stringent. L&I has released an analysis and FAQ explaining the changes.
Rules right around the corner
Jason Matson, who spoke on behalf of the Matson Fruit Company in Selah, said that the infrastructure needed to get proper shade for workers would require more than a month to implement. Matson also expressed concerns around the costs involved in acquiring shade structures.
“I’m just looking for some reprieve, some understanding,” Matson said. “You can’t just snap your fingers and it appears.”
Mike Gempler, executive director of the Growers League, which works with owners and supervisors, said there was not enough time to come into compliance.
“They’re probably going to be in place by June 15. People are going to have to gear up right away or they’re all going to be in violation,” he said in an interview after the public hearing.
Worker advocates say the new rules cannot come soon enough. Staff with UFW, which petitioned for the new rules in 2021, noted that temperatures in Washington are projected to increase next week.
“Now it's time to get this rule done, before another deadly summer arrives,” said UFW communications director Antonio De Loera in an email. “The weather forecast for the Yakima Valley is already over 90 for most of next week.”
Concerns about cost
Matson added that he was worried about the costs of providing shade. He was not the only employer with that concern. Employer advocates have discussed the cost of purchasing and replacing tents and other structures for shade.
In a letter to L&I, Ranie L. Haas, a director at the Washington State Tree Fruit Association, said the cost of providing shade could be higher than the estimates produced by L&I. In an economic impact statement, the agency estimated a cost of $1,301 to $1,571 per business.
Employers also are concerned about delays in production. Andi Hochleutner, the government affairs director for the Central Washington Home Builders Association, said the increase in number of breaks could delay home building, especially during the warmer building seasons of spring and summer. Hochleutner said CWHBA was in favor of protecting workers, but that the heat rules are an overreach, especially in the construction industry.
UFW noted that the risks of heat illness could prove fatal and noted that workers had died in the Yakima Valley.
“This is a moral issue,” De Loera said in an email. “Workers’ lives have to matter more than money.”
Local farmworker Maria Espinoza, who spoke at the hearing, said the 80-degree threshold was too low. She said she was concerned the rules would cause employers to stop people from working. She wanted workers to have greater flexibility and to choose whether to have people work in hot temperatures.
People want to be more involved
Hochleutner agreed with Gempler and Matson’s sentiment – she said the adoption of the rules is too short notice. She added that many of the CWHBA’s members wanted to be more involved and submit comments.
“It doesn’t feel, to our members, that there was a real dialogue and an opportunity to hear their response,” Hochleutner said in an interview after the hearing.
She said she was unsure if members or advocates had an opportunity for involvement in the 2022 stakeholder meetings. Hochleutner added that the rules applied broadly to all outdoor work, when there were differences between industries like agriculture and construction.
One local agricultural employer, Robert Allen, said he learned of the new proposed regulations last week.
Several community members noted the lack of farmworkers, who primarily work outdoors in the room.
“There’s hardly anybody here, not because they didn’t want to, but because they weren’t given the time,” said Ninfa Gutierrez, who volunteers at a Yakima-based radio station. “Farmworkers are the ones that are working directly under the sun and you need to hear from them.”
Gutierrez suggested a meeting in the Lower Valley after 5 p.m. to give farmworkers an opportunity to join. Hector Franco, who spoke on behalf of the Campaign to Reform L&I, said he was totally in favor of the rules, but also said there needed to be more worker input.
“You should consider other methods of communication because when I look around, I see mostly owners,” Franco said. “That will bias the comments.”
Edgar Franks, political director for independent farmworker union Familias Unidas por la Justicia spoke in an interview after the public hearing. He said worker involvement could be diminished by hearings during the workday – the hearing in Yakima was at 10 a.m.
Franks added that he appreciated L&I’s outreach efforts during the rulemaking process and hoped the department worked more with community groups in the future to inform workers of their rights and enforce the rules.
