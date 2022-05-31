YAKIMA – A moment to mourn victims of gun violence in the Yakima Valley and at mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas, took place at noon Tuesday at the Millennium Plaza in downtown Yakima.
Hosted by the Yakima Association of Faith Communities, the event included prayers, reflection, a blessing and the hope that fewer of these prayerful gatherings to remember gun violence victims will be needed in the future.
“Our moment of blessing is ended, but our service continues,” said Rev. Shane Moore, pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church in Yakima. “As you leave this place take light and love that casts out the darkness with you — and be that light for change so that we might all be a part of preventing the further loss of life due to homicide.”
About two dozen people joined Moore and the Rev. David Helseth, pastor of Englewood Christian Church, for a 15-minute public prayer service. It included a scripture reading (Psalm 23) and a time of sharing as participants were encouraged to express their thoughts.
Moore rang a bell four times to mourn and remember victims of the May 10 mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket; the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde; at festivals in Oklahoma and elsewhere this past weekend; and on May 6 at the Cinco de Mayo carnival and festival in Sunnyside. The names of 10 victims from Buffalo and 21 from Uvalde were printed in a program passed out to participants.
As Helseth recited a prayer reclaiming the Millennial Plaza and Yakima Valley in general as a place of “life, community and hope,” Moore dipped a leafy branch in a small container of water and sprinkled the ground and those attending the event.
“We come together this day to reclaim spaces of death as places of life,” Helseth said. “These places where violence occurred, we are reclaiming as places of life. These places that cause us fear, anger and pain, we are reclaiming as places of hope and community.”
