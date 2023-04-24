Laughter, footsteps and a babbling creek echoed off the walls of Cowiche Canyon on Saturday as kids, parents and community members strode up and down trails for the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy’s Earth Day Walks.
Across town, community members learned about local environmental projects and organizations at the Earth Day Fair at Emil Kissel Park.
Earth Day is an international event that raises awareness for the environment. On Saturday, people celebrated by going outside and attending events across the Yakima Valley.
Earth Day Walks
The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy had its 10th Earth Day Walks event near the Cowiche Canyon’s west trailhead off Weikel Road.
The event is a great way to get outside and learn about nature in Yakima, said Cy Philbrick, education and community outreach coordinator at the conservancy, as he walked down the Cowiche Canyon Trail.
“We had dozens and dozens of kids exposed to natural phenomena,” he said. “It’s a great gateway event.”
Professors and students from Yakima Valley College, Heritage University and Washington State University set up tables along the trail where they shared information with community members about various topics, including local plants, animals and geology.
Virginia and Pepe De La Torre came out with their entire family – eight kids and five adults. They usually hike the trails around Cowiche Canyon and its neighboring uplands. This was an opportunity to add an education for the entire family.
“(It’s) amazing,” Virginia De La Torre said. “Beautiful weather, very informative for the kids and the adults.”
John and Rebecca House live in Yakima and wanted to share the outdoor learning environment with their daughter.
“We’ve seen animals we didn’t even know were out here,” John House said.
Faculty and students from nearby colleges volunteered to share their knowledge at learning stations along the trail. Many had been involved with the event or the conservancy.
“It’s a really nice way to involve educators from our area,” said Philbrick, who organized the event.
Zach and Michelle Schierl shared information about the sun and its energy in Earth’s ecosystems. Zach Schierl is a teacher at YVC, and both volunteer regularly.
“We have this beautiful piece of nature right near Yakima,” Michelle Schierl said. “People learn about it, love it and want to take better care of it.”
Farther down the trail, students from Heritage University had collected live samples from the nearby creek and were teaching kids about invertebrates, including insects and lamprey. Students hoped to share information on local species, like lamprey, and their significance to the communities and ecosystems of the area.
“We just like bugs and we like birds and it’s really nice being out here,” said Alexis Goeken, a Heritage University student who was sharing a research project on local pollinators.
For Suki Smaglik and Katharine Solada, two professors at YVC, the event was also an opportunity to expose kids to career paths like geology.
“I love to share science with kids,” said Smaglik. “Most 4-year-olds have good rock collections, but may not know what those rocks are.”
Philbrick said the event was better attended than in past years. He hopes that people appreciate the nature around them year around, not just on Earth Day.
Earth Day Fair
A few miles away, more than 30 booths were set up for the second annual Earth Day Fair. The event, co-sponsored by Yakima Parks and Recreation and put together by a planning committee of half a dozen women, highlights sustainable products and environmentally friendly efforts of community members, said Mick Nelson Jenke.
Nelson Jenke has taken the lead in organizing the first two events. She and other organizers have been working since September, recruiting local vendors and organizations to participate.
“It’s focused on local sustainability,” Nelson Jenke said. “I want people to see what’s happening with ecology and climate change. If you keep it local, they’ll pay more attention.”
Sally Wells, one of the members of the planning committee, was running an upcycling table, where kids could use discarded plastic to create decorations. She said that the event had been busy as long as they had been open.
“We haven’t really had any lulls,” she said.
Some booths were focused on raising awareness. A group called 350 Yakima Climate Action, which focuses toward sustainable energy, had an activity for potting plants.
Davey Lumley had an exhibit on Pacific lamprey, a jawless fish native to the Pacific Northwest. Lumley works with Yakama Nation Fisheries, which is working to restore the population of the lampreys in the Yakima River.
They’re a traditional food source, she said, and a first food. They also have an important role in the food chain and ecosystem in the region’s waterways. Lamprey can get a bad rap, said Lumley, but they’re good for this environment.
“I’m here to talk about lamprey preservation,” she said. “It would be great to harvest in the Yakima Valley, but unfortunately the population isn’t high enough.”
Elsewhere at the fair, local businesses advertised their products. Mo Aristegui and Maria Jett represented High Desert Composting and Yakima Beach Permacultural Collective, respectively.
The two work together to provide composting services and sell plant starts. They donate meals to a local shelter. They said that the fair was fantastic and they’d been successful selling plant starts and getting sign-ups for their services.
Kat Tait was selling wooden toys from her business Quercus & Quail. The toys are simple, plastic-free and biodegradable, she said. They can be good alternatives to complicated, plastic toys that may end up in the trash.
“I think it’s our responsibility to be good stewards of the Earth,” Tait said. “Let some people know there are some other options.”
