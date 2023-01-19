A winter weather supply drive Saturday to help those experiencing homelessness received more than 1,600 items, including coats, socks and blankets.
Those items will go to outreach workers who will hand them out to those still living on the streets, in makeshift camps and vehicles.
This was the fourth annual winter supply drive organized by the Homeless Network of Yakima County and the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Drop-off locations were at the Central Library in downtown Yakima and at Wray’s grocery store at 56th and Summitview avenues.
Homeless Network Director Lee Murdock said the much-needed items will greatly help those who are unsheltered.
On Wednesday, Murdock received another load of donations — 10 Mylar emergency blankets and 40 handwarmers.
“I’m consistently blown away by the generosity of our community,” she said. “They are our most important partner in addressing and maybe someday ending homeless in our community.”
The items are being distributed to area service providers who conduct outreach to those who are unsheltered.
Union Gospel Mission Outreach Manager Heather Simmons said the donated items will make a difference in bitterly cold winter that has already left several unsheltered people with frostbite that led to amputations.
“It’s been brutal,” she said. “A lot of this population are people who have lived out here during the winter for a long time. We’ve seen people who never would come into shelters now coming into shelters because of the cold temperatures.”
Simmons said she knew of three people who underwent amputations due to severe frostbite.
“We’re super excited to distribute these (items) and keep people warm,” she said.
Anyone who missed out on the drive can still donate by going to the wish list on the Homeless Network's website, where specific information is posted about what was donated and how it was distributed.
