Angered by Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down the nearly half-century old Roe v. Wade ruling, Yakima protesters took to the streets last weekend.
A small group waved signs downtown Saturday, including on questioning whether guns had more rights than women. A larger group of about 20 held a similar gathering Sunday near Summitview and 40th avenues.
Despite the high court’s Friday decision to undo abortion as a federal right protected by the Constitution, some states like Washington are still allowing abortion clinics to operate while other states like Texas have moved to ban them.
But Jen Rosie, a Yakima advocate for women’s rights, said many fear the decision may open the door to future rulings ending abortion as an option everywhere.
She stood waving a sign Sunday at 40th and Summitview.
“I think there’s a bigger issue here, if you start taking rights away from people,” she said. “It’s about every person in this country deserving their own rights and the right to body autonomy.”
The protests were set against a backdrop of concern about women flooding into Washington from states that have outlawed abortions.
Bella Isaacson said she welcomes women from elsewhere seeking abortion services. She said that was a big reason why she decided to support Sunday’s protest.
“I just think it’s very good for us to be out there for them to let them know it is an option — it is safe,” she said. “We can be a voice for those coming here. We can help them on their way.”
Rosie and Isaacson said they plan future protests, possibly weekly or every other week.
“So we can get more people out there to say: ‘It’s OK, it’s our choice, our body,’” Isaacson said.
On Saturday, Yakima resident Melissa Schenk organized a downtown protest attended by four people at the corner of Third Street and East Yakima Avenue.
“I haven’t seen a lot of people paying attention to it, or thinking it’s a big deal,” Schenk said.
She and the others waved signs reading “Pro Choice,” “My Freedom Begins With My Body” and “How does a gun have more rights than me?”
She had tried to organize a protest Friday but didn’t get many people. She considered Saturday’s turnout a little better.
Part of the problem, she said, is that Washington is a “safe state” because its laws guarantee a woman’s right to an abortion. But she said the court’s Friday ruling is an attack on the rights of women in other states, and could extend to other rights, such as contraceptives and same-sex marriage.
“We are not progressing as a country,” Schenk said. “We are going backward.”
