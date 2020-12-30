Yakima residents have a couple of options for getting rid of old Christmas trees.
People can contact the city’s Solid Waste division to pick up trees at their homes. The cost is $10 for trees up to 5 feet and $15 for taller trees. Taller trees need to be cut in half before pickup. People should contact the Refuse Division at 575-6005 for an appointment, according to a news release from the city.
People also can take their trees to Papé Machinery in Yakima through Jan. 10 to benefit Camp Prime Time.
Prime Time volunteers will accept trees and financial donations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day at 3110 Fruitvale Blvd. (the former Washington Tractor site). All ornaments and decorations must be removed.
Camp Prime Time serves families who have a child with serious or terminal illness or who is developmentally disabled.