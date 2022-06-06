Residents can comment on the city’s six-year Transportation Improvement Program at the Yakima City Council meeting Tuesday.
The plan includes all transportation projects for 2023-28 that will be funded using state gas tax or federal revenue.
The list includes the following nine projects:
• North First Street Revitalization — Phase 3.
• Bravo Company Boulevard — Phase 1.
• Cowiche Canyon Trail — Phase 1.
• 72nd Avenue and West Washington Avenue improvements.
• 34th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard and 34th Avenue and River Road roundabouts.
• Robertson Elementary School safety improvements.
• Summitview Avenue resurfacing.
• Pacific Avenue sidewalk.
• East Nob Hill Boulevard and Fair Avenue intersection improvements.
An updated project list must be submitted to the state Department of Transportation each year, according to the council agenda packet. In order to use federal funds, the projects must be included on the state’s improvement list.
According to the agenda packet, the council and the public can add other arterial systems projects to the plan.
For information about public hearings, visit bit.ly/YHRhearing.
Other items
After rescinding the policy that allows guest flags to be flown at city buildings last month, the council on Tuesday will consider two related ordinances.
The first would entirely remove the section relating to flag display in the Yakima Municipal Code. Besides the former guest flag policy, the section includes flag-related definitions and information about flying a flag at half-staff.
The second would modify the existing section to say that city flagpoles are not intended to serve as a forum for free expression by the public.
Guest flags to honor heritage months, awards, accomplishments or groups are not permitted under either option. The U.S., Washington state and Prisoner of War/Missing in Action flags fly outside City Hall.
Also, the council nominating committee has recommended new appointments to various boards and commissions. The full council will consider the recommendations Tuesday.
The recommendations are as follows:
• Community Integration Committee: Reappoint Dori Peralta Baker; appoint Kenton Gartrell, Giovanni Severino and Natalie McClendon.
• Henry Beauchamp Community Center Advisory Committee: Reappoint Donna Janovitch; appoint Trisha Williams and Analilia Nunez.
• Planning Commission: Reappoint Mary Place and Leanne Hughes-Mickel; appoint Frieda Stephens.
• Public Facilities District Board: Reappoint Margaret Luera.
• Tree City USA Board: Reappoint Jheri Ketchum and Daniel Layton.
Register for public comment by visiting bit.ly/YHRcomment and filling out the comment request form. People can also email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
