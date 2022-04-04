Yakima residents can comment on a draft redistricting plan for the city during a public meeting Tuesday.
The Yakima City Council is considering a draft redistricting plan that uses 16th Avenue as the east-west district boundary and adjusts district boundaries to follow arterial city streets.
The plan, developed by city staff members with input from the American Civil Liberties Union and the Southcentral Coalition of People of Color for Redistricting, would also add a third Latino-majority district in the city. Districts 1, 2 and 4 would have a Latino majority.
The city can revise council districts every 10 years based on population changes reflected in census data. The 2020 Census showed that the number of Yakima residents who identified themselves as white dropped by about 9%, going from 52.2% to 43.5% of the total population from 2010 to 2020. At the same time, the number of those identifying as Latinos increased by about 7% in the past 10 years, moving from 41.3% to 48.5%.
The Latino population grew by 20% to 40% in the eastern part of the city, where the three Latino-majority districts fall in the plan.
This will be the first time the boundaries have been adjusted since a voting rights lawsuit resolved six years ago changed how residents are represented by the City Council.
The public meeting will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday during the regularly scheduled council meeting, which will be held in a hybrid format. The council will accept written comments by mail at 129 N. Second St., by email at citycouncil@yakimawa.gov, and on the online mapping software.
Also at the meeting, the council will get a report on the city’s Housing Action Plan, consider switching to a biennial budget cycle, and discuss a plan for sidewalk improvements and updated pedestrian signals to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Community members can register to comment on any item on Tuesday’s agenda by visiting www.yakimawa.gov/council/public-comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.